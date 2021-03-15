The corona virus continues to spread in Germany, the RKI has recorded a significant increase in infections. Now the Russian vaccine is to be produced in Germany.

The corona virus continues to spread in Germany.

The RKI recorded a significant increase in numbers on Monday (March 15).

The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is to be produced in Germany (see update from March 15, 11:40 a.m.).

Update from March 15, 1 p.m .: Although the corona measures in Germany were liberally relaxed last week, more and more cities and districts are returning to a lockdown. As the federal and state governments decided in their deliberations, hotspots should again decide on specific measures if the incidence is over 100. These include, among other things, the closure of retail stores, the expansion of the mask requirement or the introduction of a night curfew.

The largest city in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne, could soon be affected by strict measures again. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the incidence slipped just over 100 on Monday. A spokesman for Mayor Henriette Reker said that they would now first wait and see whether the value would remain stable and significantly above the mark in the next few days. Measures usually take effect as soon as the incidence value has exceeded the critical mark for three consecutive days.

Should the value remain stable above the mark in the next few days, the city wants to contact the state government in the middle of the week. Further measures may then be expected. It could, however, if necessary

also go to an adapted test and vaccination strategy. For example, it is conceivable that negative rapid tests will have to be submitted in more areas than before.

On Friday, the city of Cologne’s crisis team had already decided to expand the mask requirement. It has also been in effect since Saturday

in part of the nightlife district on Brussels Square and on the banks of the Rhine between the Deutz swing bridge and the Zoobrücke. In order to prevent people who do not wear a mask from gathering on the Rheinboulevard, eating and drinking is also prohibited there. The alcohol consumption ban at hotspots has been extended to include the section between the Deutz swing bridge and the Zoobrücke.

Corona: Russian corona vaccine is to be produced in Germany

Update from March 15, 11:40 a.m .: The vaccine campaign in Germany is still progressing slowly, now the next vaccine challenge could already be approaching Germany. The corona vaccine Sputnik V could even be produced in Germany.

Russia says it has signed an agreement for the production of its corona vaccine Sputnik V in Germany. There are already corresponding agreements with companies in France, Spain and Italy, according to a statement by the Russian vaccine developers on Monday. There are talks with other companies. “This will make it possible to start supplying the European market with Sputnik V once it has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).”

Sputnik V is currently not yet approved in the European Union, but the EMA has already started a so-called rolling process for approval of the vaccine. With the corona vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca previously approved by the EMA, the process took between several weeks and three months.

Russia approved its corona vaccine in the summer of last year – even before the clinical trials were completed. This had sparked international skepticism about the effectiveness of the vaccine. The vaccine is now approved in more than 40 countries. According to a study published in the prestigious journal “The Lancet”, Sputnik V has an effectiveness of 91.6 percent against corona infections with symptoms.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports significant growth – but the emergency brake is still not pulled in the hotspot

Original report from March 15th: Berlin – The corona virus has been spreading around the world for more than a year, and the past winter months in particular demanded a lot from many citizens in Germany. For a few days now, Germany has been trying to take a cautious step towards normalcy, and the first easing paves the way back to normal everyday life. But many experts have been warning of a third wave for some time, is there even a threat of the next lockdown?

Corona in Germany: RKI reports current infection numbers – and another increase

While the number of infections has leveled off at a normal level in the past few weeks, there have been signs of a clear trend reversal for days. This is also the case this Monday, as the Robert Koch Institute reports. 6,604 people have officially tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. The RKI thus recorded a sharp increase compared to Monday last week. 1,593 fewer infections were reported to the RKI on March 8.

The seven-day incidence nationwide on Monday morning was 82.9 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Here, too, the RKI recorded a significant increase; on Sunday an incidence of 79 was recorded. Only the number of deaths remained at a comparatively low level on Monday, 47 more deaths were recorded within 24 hours. A week ago, the RKI had recorded 34 new deaths.

Corona in Germany: A district particularly affected by a pandemic

The district of Greiz in Thuringia is particularly affected nationwide. How ntv reported, 492.8 people per 100,000 inhabitants are said to have been infected with the corona virus. The Thuringian district of Schmalkalden-Meiningen is also badly affected. With an incidence of 313.8, the district is well above the critical incidence of 100 targeted by the government. With an incidence of 154.1, Pirmasens has the sad maximum in Rhineland-Palatinate. But the city is still waiting with strict measures.

Corona in Germany: Incidence of a city over 100 – But the emergency brake is still not pulled

As a message from the city on Sunday shows, stricter contact rules will apply from Monday, but the shops will not be closed for the time being. Although the Corona strategy provides for shops to be closed from an incidence of more than 100 or even to introduce a night-time exit restriction, the retail trade in Pirmasens has so far been largely spared from a closure.

Meanwhile, the travel warning for Mallorca was lifted, and the demand for flights to the holiday island is already high.