Rumor to remove corona patients’ organs

While the number of corona patients is continuously increasing in Punjab, the market of rumors is getting increasingly headache by the government. During the last one week, there have been dozens of such cases on social media. The situation is that cases have been registered for spreading rumors from MLA to general public, many arrests have also been made.According to media reports, a rumor spread in the village Gude and Chowchiman of Ludhiana district that cow, buffalo milk was spreading corona. Therefore neither this milk should be taken and the animal foster should stay away from the Gurjar community as well. After this, a video has gone viral on social media, saying that drinking alcohol does not cause corona infection. In this case, the police registered a case against the accused Kulwant Singh and arrested him.Another viral video said that organs of people who died of corona are being removed at a hospital in Coriander treating Patona. A similar rumor has also spread about a hospital in Amritsar. In the case of rumors, MLA Simarjit Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party Punjab has also come on the target of police. Bains is accused of inciting people not to wear masks. A case has been registered against him on the complaint of Ludhiana’s civil surgeon. At the same time, in village Balad Kalan of Sangrur district of Punjab, the villagers protested to the health workers and did not let them enter inside.

Minister’s cleanliness – organs not being removed

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has made it clear that the removal of organs of people who died of corona in hospitals is baseless. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumors. He said that people should not pay attention to videos that are viral on social media. Corona is getting better treatment in hospitals in Punjab. Homemade food can be given to infected people. Also, they can talk to the family through video conferencing. Apart from this, no poster will be pasted outside the homes of the patients.

Eight cases registered in ten days, many arrested

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta says that strict rumors are being issued to those spreading rumors about Corona through social media. Cases have been registered in Patiala, Ferozepur, Mansa, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana Rural, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Moga, including one MLA, within the last ten days. Many people have been arrested. The cyber cell of the police has been asked to monitor such audio and video. SSPs of all the districts have been instructed to keep an eye on social media platforms in their respective areas.

More than 67 thousand corona cases

According to the Health Department, 67,547 corona cases of corona have been reported so far in Punjab. There are currently 16,230 active cases. At the same time 1990 people have also died from Corona.