For many, the pandemic has lost its terror. But experts warn of an autumn wave and politicians will soon have to decide which corona measures will apply in the future.

Berlin – The BA.5 variant of the corona virus now has Germany firmly under control. Experts therefore expect a heavy autumn wave. Politicians are trying to prepare Germany for the colder season with protective measures: Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) are currently negotiating the new corona rules. The general obligation to wear masks when shopping or at events was dropped in Germany in the spring. Could she come back now?

That’s why we need new corona rules: The current Infection Protection Act expires on September 23

Thanks to the corona vaccination and medication, the pandemic has lost some of its terror for many. But the danger remains: Federal Health Minister Lauterbach considers the BA.5 variant to be “more contagious and a little more dangerous”. Lauterbach has already warned of a “catastrophic” development in autumn if the corona regulations are not set in good time.

Because the current provisions in the Infection Act expire on September 23rd. This is the legal basis for the corona measures in the federal states. The negotiations between Lauterbach and Buschmann are apparently progressing quickly. According to Lauterbach, he expects results “in a very short time,” said the SPD politician on Wednesday in Berlin. The Bundestag will meet on September 5th after the summer break and could then pass the new law. But with what measures?

Politicians are currently discussing these measures

isolation duty

Currently, for the general population, the obligation to isolate can end after five days – with a “strongly recommended” negative test at the end. Within the traffic light, the FDP is crystallizing as a brake on stricter corona rules for the fall. Several FDP politicians within the coalition are campaigning for the elimination of the obligation to isolate.

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, had also campaigned for this to alleviate the shortage of staff. “Anyone who is sick should stay at home. Anyone who feels healthy goes to work,” he said New Osnabrück newspaper.

From a medical point of view, the lifting of quarantine rules for labor market reasons is not justifiable, commented the head of the world doctor, Frank Ulrich Montgomery. Federal Health Minister Lauterbach is also against lifting the isolation requirement. “Otherwise, not only will the number of cases increase even more, but the workplace itself will become a safety risk,” says the Minister of Health. The obligation to isolate is therefore likely to be one of the most controversial corona issues in the coalition.

vaccination

The success of the corona vaccination is undisputed. In the first year alone, the vaccine saved 20 million lives worldwide. It reduces the risk of severe courses and Long Covid. Younger people without previous illnesses are considered to be well protected with three vaccinations. The fourth vaccination – i.e. the second booster – is currently recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) for pre-ill people, residents of nursing facilities, nursing staff and people over 70 years of age (as of July 24, 2022). The EU health authority ECDC and the EU medicines authority EMA are already advising people over the age of 60 to get a second corona booster vaccination. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also supports the EU recommendation: “Waiting for adapted vaccines takes too long and is too risky,” said the SPD politician.

The federal government has already ordered millions of vaccine doses of different vaccines in parallel. “We bought in such a way that we can definitely offer everyone the vaccine that will be the best,” said Lauterbach. A general obligation to vaccinate is currently no longer being discussed. Politicians from the CDU and the left had launched a debate about phasing out the facility-related compulsory vaccination for nursing staff at the end of the year.

Corona vaccination obligation in clinics and nursing homes

The subject of compulsory corona vaccination in clinics and nursing homes seems clear, at least from the point of view of Health Minister Lauterbach. He has already made it clear that the ministry is not discussing ending the compulsory corona vaccination for staff in clinics and nursing homes prematurely. It has not yet been clarified whether it will be extended or not, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

However, there are important dissenting voices: The German Hospital Society, for example, had spoken out in favor of ending compulsory vaccination. “According to current knowledge, it is neither sensible nor communicable to continue it,” said Deputy CEO Henriette Neumeyer Editorial network Germany on Wednesday.

In view of the shortage of skilled workers in hospitals, Heiner Scheffold, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Baden-Württemberg Hospital Association (BWKG), is also calling on politicians to remove bureaucratic hurdles, reduce the corona quarantine times for nursing staff and suspend the facility-related compulsory vaccination. This is perceived as unfair in the health sector. “It was always seen in the context of a general obligation to vaccinate,” said Scheffold. But the latter never came.

The entrance to the Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital (UKSH): There is a shortage of skilled workers at many clinics in Germany. The current corona wave is increasing the state of emergency (archive image, 2014). © picture alliance / dpa | Carsten Rehder

Wearing masks indoors

From the experts’ point of view, wearing a mask and vaccinations are still tried and tested means of curbing the spread of corona. The panel of experts that put the previous corona measures to the test also came to the conclusion that wearing a mask helps. Since the corona virus is more likely to be transmitted indoors than outdoors, “in future, the obligation to wear a mask should be restricted to indoor areas and places with a higher risk of infection,” the committee recommended. However, only a mask that is worn correctly offers real protection: “However, an ill-fitting and not tight-fitting mask has a reduced or no effect,” according to the experts.

Even the FDP apparently agrees with the opinion of the experts. A “form of compulsory wearing of masks indoors” will “certainly play a role” in the future protection concept, said Federal Minister of Justice Buschmann. However, the exact design of the rules could provide for a need for discussion. The FDP politician Andrew Ullmann, for example, suggested on Twitter that a recommendation for a mask could be enough.

The mask requirement in schools is another matter. In any case, educational associations are in favor of it. NRW School Minister Dorothee Feller (CDU), for example, has already made a recommendation for wearing a mask in NRW for the start of school after the summer holidays in just under two weeks.

Testing

The free citizen tests cost the state one billion euros per month and were therefore not sustainable in the long term. Certain groups of people can still be tested free of charge, but many people have to pay. Therefore, the number of PCR tests fell significantly, which in turn affects the RKI statistics. Because only positive PCR tests are included in the RKI numbers. Due to the immense costs, there is currently no attempt by politicians to bring back the free tests.

Depending on how the numbers develop, however, the obligation to test for admission to events could come back again. The federal and state governments are apparently considering making the tests mandatory again for attending major events in view of the feared wave of infections in autumn. The Green health politician Janosch Dahmen also advocates such a general obligation to test for events: “Because even vaccinated and recovered people can – albeit less frequently – become infected and infect others.” Here comes headwind from KBV boss Gassen. A test requirement for all events “would be a crazy roll backwards,” he criticizes.

Andreas Gassen: The chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) has also spoken out in favor of ending the obligation to isolate – and hopes that this will alleviate the shortage of staff. © dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Lockdown and school closures

However, politicians rule out a lockdown like at the beginning of the pandemic. “We would not repeat that,” Lauterbach said in July on ZDF. School closures should also no longer come (bme with material from AFP/dpa).