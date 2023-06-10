Boris Johnson steps down as MP in the House of Commons. The former Prime Minister of Great Britain announced this on Friday evening. It is the reason party gate report, about the parties held at the Prime Minister’s office in times of corona.

The report examines whether Johnson, as prime minister, misled parliament. In a statement, Johnson says that there is still no evidence for that deception. In March, Johnson said that he had indeed shared incorrect information, but that he did not do so consciously. “I did not lie,” he repeated in a first statement Friday evening.

The report has yet to be released, so its contents are not formally known. But it seems that Johnson already knows the conclusions, and that he will be found guilty. That could mean that he could be suspended as a member of parliament for at least ten days. This includes a by-election in his district, which puts his seat on the line. That could have meant an inglorious retreat. See also Lagarde keeps options open for ECB interest rate path - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

That’s what Johnson is up to now. According to British media, Johnson has immediately surrendered his seat for the district of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Johnson’s resignation means that a new election must now be held there.

New national elections will be held at the beginning of January 2025, according to the current schedule. The Tories, Johnson’s party, are far behind in the polls. There is still a chance that the party will call on the ever-popular Johnson as a prime ministerial candidate. But if that doesn’t happen, it looks like the end of the political career of the flamboyant Brexiteer.