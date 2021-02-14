First the corona lockdown was extended, now Lower Saxony’s Minister of Education, Grant Hendrik Tonne (SPD) is presenting the current regulations for schools and daycare centers.

Update from Friday, February 12th, 2021, 11.00 a.m .: Despite the falling number of cases, it works Corona lockdown into extension – until March 7th. This is also accompanied by new regulations for schools and daycare centers. The state government presents the new corona rules for Lower Saxony.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Voluntary test offers for school and daycare employees

+++ 2:01 p.m .: First of all, the Corona measures in Lower Saxony to be continued. This means that scenario B with alternating lessons only applies to primary school students and graduating classes. From March, Tonne is aiming to gradually return to classroom teaching – depending on the number of infections.

In addition, the Infection protection be improved. For this, volunteers should Trial offers are available for school and daycare employees. With regard to exams, Tonne made it clear that nobody should worry. There’ll be a focus on Core competencies and enables the voluntary repetition of classes.

Corona in Lower Saxony: previous rules will be continued

+++ 13.52 p.m .: The press conference is over.

+++ 1:49 p.m .: The last agenda item 10 sees that Relief of the primary schools in front. All elementary schools should now have 4 additional credit hours available. With these hours, the primary school administrators can specifically relieve themselves and their colleagues. The Triple exposure through face-to-face and distance teaching plus emergency care is clearest here. In addition, primary school administrators have a relatively high teaching obligation.

+++ 1.40 p.m .: Point 9 concerns empowering students beyond school. Children and adolescents should be encouraged to do the Corona crisis individually and as Solidarity community deal with. Learning needs security. Offers from school psychologists are to be opened up to children and parents. Newsletters are intended to provide information on current topics here.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Dealing with missed learning material

+++ 1.37 p.m .: Point 8 addresses students who are in difficult learning conditions Life. Everyone should be taken. Schools should have the freedom to support weaker students.

+++ 1.34 p.m .: The seventh point concerns the Dealing with missed learning material. Nobody has to worry here. Core competencies should be promoted. The Ministry of Culture wants to promote concentration on important learning areas. They want to make it clear which goals are to be achieved.

+++ 1.31 p.m .: Teachers should Abitur exams can customize for their classes. There are no rational arguments against exams, only many rational arguments for exams.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Clear guidelines for homeschooling

+++ 1:28 p.m .: Point 6 relates to the areas exams and degrees. Transfers should continue to take place. As in the previous year, there should be an entitlement to additional benefits. Students may voluntarily repeat the grade levels. This shouldn’t be on the School career to be counted on. Exams should be designed fairly. Nobody has disadvantages through the corona-Fear pandemic. There will be a central high school diploma.

+++ 1:24 p.m .: Point 5 concerns this Distance learning. The Homeschooling works better than in the first Lockdown. Now they want to create more uniformity through clearer framework specifications. The isolation of individual students should be counteracted.

+++ 1:21 p.m .: The Lower Saxony learning platform should be further improved. Teacher should receive further training on the subject of “digital learning”.

Corona in Lower Saxony: high priority for digitization

+++ 1:17 p.m .: The fourth block concerns them digitalization. The technical framework conditions have improved significantly in the past year. This issue must be given high priority. Teachers should have their own service device.

+++ 1:12 p.m .: The third item on the agenda sees one voluntary test offer for school and daycare workers in Lower Saxony. Employees can have themselves tested by resident doctors with rapid antigen tests once a week until the Easter holidays. 40 million euros are available for this. The tests can start next Monday.

+++ 13.08 clock: In addition, the school transport should be agreed with the schools further equalized.

Corona in Lower Saxony: infection protection in schools should be increased

+++ 13.06 clock: A novelty: the schools get the opportunity from their state school budget FFP2 masks and to buy surgical masks for the college. In addition, a mask distribution is currently being organized schools via the country’s competence center. School should not start before 7.30 a.m.

+++ 01.01 p.m .: They want to give everyone involved a perspective. Due to the high dynamics, however, there is always a residual imponderability. Next should the Infection protection be increased – especially with regard to the new Corona mutations. From a country incidence of over 50, the class size will be halved nationwide in scenario B. This scenario then also applies to daycare centers. A further aggravation from a regional incidence of 25. Then have to go to secondary schools Masks be worn – even in class.

+++ 12.50 p.m .: If the country incidence rises above 50, you have to take harder action. Then nationwide measures are planned with the aim of reducing contacts. This step-by-step plan still has to be decided. The aim of this agenda is to create as much predictability and reliability as possible.

Corona in Lower Saxony: The lower the Corona numbers, the more face-to-face classes

+++ 12.46 p.m .: If the incidence values ​​are in Lower Saxony decrease until the Easter holidays if you want to start with the incidence-based step-by-step plan. This follow the guide: the lower the corona-Numbers, the more face-to-face teaching. A stronger opening of the daycare centers is also planned. If the number of cases increases, however, one may have to corona– tighten measures again.

+++ 12.41 p.m .: In March, they want significantly more students in the again schools fetch when the coronaNumbers allow a wider opening. Until the Easter holidays, you plan with scenario B. That means: alternating lessons in divided classes, mask requirement and sufficient distance. Daycare centers should then also be opened for scenario B.

+++ 12.38 p.m .: The current measures are to be continued in February. They have had good experiences with it.

Corona in Lower Saxony: consequential damage for children and adolescents is immense

+++ 12.36 p.m .: According to Tonne, children and young people also make a significant contribution to combating the coronaPandemic – also in Lower Saxony. The consequential damage is immense. Therefore, all those affected should now be given special support. The younger generations would bear the costs and consequences of the pandemic have to shoulder in the future. They now have to be prepared for this in schools.

+++ 12.33 p.m .: The challenges for teachers, students and parents are high due to the current Corona measures, says ton. You lay with the 10 point agenda a comprehensive package on the table. However, this would not solve all problems.

+++ 12.31 p.m .: The press conference begins. The press conference with Lower Saxony Education Minister Grant Hendrik Tonne (SPD) has started.

Corona in Lower Saxony: schools and daycare centers in lockdown

First report from Thursday, February 11th, 2021, 12:21 p.m .: Hannover – What’s next for Lower Saxony’s students and Day care center–children in times of Corona lockdowns? Education Minister Grant Hendrik Tonne (SPD) wants to answer this question at a press conference on Thursday (11.02.2021). We will at this point live report from 12.30 p.m.

The social democrat will present his “10-point agenda”. This includes: a voluntary one Corona quick test offer for staff schools and Daycare centers. In addition, it should be about further developments in the areas of distance learning and digitization, about relieving school management and one increased protection against infection.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Tonne calls for a joint effort for schools

Tonne had called for a joint effort for schoolchildren and children in the run-up to the federal-state talks on Wednesday (10.02.2021). “For weeks now, the children and young people have been making a huge contribution to the Lockdown. The contact restrictions and that all on Sports and Hobbies disappears, affects young people particularly in their development, ”said the minister. He appealed to the federal and state governments to jointly discuss how learning deficits can be compensated and psycho-social burdens can be cushioned.

Lower Saxony's minister of education calls for financial aid from Federation for holiday care, additional learning opportunities, homework help and corona tests for teachers and educators. "We are rightly helping the economy and companies, because it shouldn't be too expensive for us as a society as a whole to strengthen children and young people and to prevent them from harm." He now expects more commitment from the federal government, "because the consequences weeks long School and daycare closings should be immense for the children."