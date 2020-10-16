The federal and state governments have agreed on uniform corona rules. They also apply to Lower Saxony. But are these measures really enough?

The corona Cases in Lower Saxony are increasing rapidly as in all of Germany.

Cases in are increasing rapidly as in all of Germany. The federal and state governments have therefore agreed on new measures.

Especially private parties are restricted.

Hanover – The corona-Numbers also rise in Lower Saxony rapidly. The State Health Office in Hanover reported 479 new corona infections within the past 24 hours on Thursday morning (October 15, 2020). The 7-day incidence, i.e. the new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, was therefore included in Lower Saxony on Thursday 27.4. The heads of state and the Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had on Wednesday evening (October 14, 2020) on new corona-Rules agreed. They tighten the recently announced measures from Lower Saxony’s Corona Ordinance of October 9.

The infection situation: Until Thursday (October 15, 2020) in Lower Saxony a total of 24,367 corona infections registered. Compared to the previous day, the number grew by 479, the previous high on March 27 was 449 confirmed cases within one day. Regionally, however, the infection rate is very inconsistent: While it is in the city Delmenhorst (163.7) or in the district of Cloppenburg (96.7) as well as in several western Lower Saxony regions such as the Grafschaft Bentheim (87.5), the district Vechta (76.3) or the district Emsland (64.8) gives high values, the situation is more relaxed in other areas. Sometimes the values ​​are below 5 and are declining. 709 people have now died in Lower Saxony in connection with Covid-19.

Tightened corona rules in Lower Saxony for private celebrations

Private celebrations: Already if there is more than 35 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days should be at most 25 people in public and 15 in private space may meet. If the relative value increases 50 new infections, are at private parties a maximum of ten people from two households. Further tightening is possible. Weil stated that such limitations were in Lower Saxony basically part of the concept. “The individual resolutions will now have to be discussed in detail with those involved,” he said on Thursday night.

What counts now is caution and caution. We’re much closer to the second lockdown than we’d like to admit. We have to get in front of the wave again. Philosophy is correct: more mask, less alcohol, less partying. We have made a step forward, but whether that will be enough is open. pic.twitter.com/H7rwMFuzTJ – Markus Söder (@Markus_Soeder) October 14, 2020

Avoid unnecessary trips: Prime Minister Weil appealed to people to limit their mobility as much as possible and to forego unnecessary travel. “A look at our neighbors in the Netherlands clearly shows that a dynamic infection process with renewed massive restrictions can occur very quickly,” he emphasized. There is now a partial again Lockdown with closed catering. “We want that in Germany and absolutely prevent it in Lower Saxony. “

According to Stephan Weil, local corona rules can still be controlled in Lower Saxony

Help with contact follow-up: According to Weil, locally coordinated measures against the Infection process still steer appropriately. “In particular, the employees of the health authorities sometimes reach their limits when it comes to contact tracking.” Mutual support between the federal, state and local governments is therefore important in order to relieve employees – “also through further support from the armed forces». In a number of offices soldiers help with the preparation of the data and the establishment of contacts of infected people.

Further tightening of the rules: An advanced Mask requirement should in future apply from an incidence of 35 – wherever people come together closer or longer. From a value of 50, one takes effect Curfew at 11 p.m. for restaurants, bars and clubs are to be closed. At events, the number of participants is limited to 100. When the controversial Ban on accommodation, which numerous hoteliers in Lower Saxony are also very critical of, no agreement has yet been reached. This will be discussed again from November 8th. The FDP parliamentary group leader in the state parliament, Stefan Birkner, was disappointed: “Unfortunately, the prime ministers missed the opportunity to withdraw the ban.”

Corona rules in Lower Saxony: the court collects the ban on accommodation

But this may no longer be necessary, as the Lower Saxony Higher Administrative Court of Lüneburg has declared the ban on accommodation to be unlawful. Lower Saxony Economics Minister Bernd Althusmann (CDU) found clear words. The Ban on accommodation was “practically failed”

Angela Merkel is skeptical about corona measures

Is that all enough? The Chancellor was skeptical as to whether the second corona-Wave sufficiently weakened with the previous package of measures. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Thursday morning on Deutschlandfunk that there was a common basic understanding of the need for a higher level of protection – but that people would now have to maintain this. He appealed to the population to support the measures: “It is up to us to stop this development.” The goal is that pandemic to a manageable size, “so that schools and day-care centers and retail outlets can remain open”. (By Jan Wendt with dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Hauke-Christian Dittrich / dpa