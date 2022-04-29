Home page World

Of: Richard Strobl

A staff member prepares tables outside of a cafe near the Spanish Steps. (Archive) © Cecilia Fabiano/dpa

In view of the corona pandemic, Italy will extend the mask requirement in part of public life. In restaurants, however, it will probably soon be gone.

Rome – Italy is sometimes more hesitant than Germany when it comes to corona policy and the withdrawal of protective measures. The government in Rome has now announced that the mask requirement in many areas of public life is to be extended again. In restaurants, for example, it should soon fall.

Corona rules in Italy: Green Pass will be canceled in May – the obligation to wear a mask will probably be extended in some cases

Italy wants to extend the mask requirement on trains, subways, buses and for visitors to events in closed rooms until at least June 15th. Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Thursday that until then, masks would have to be worn on public transport as well as in cinemas, theaters or sports halls. Elsewhere, for example in restaurants or at work, the mask requirement is likely to cease on May 1st.

Nevertheless, the government warns its citizens to be careful and cautious. “The pandemic is not over yet,” Speranza said. Italy registered 69,204 new infections with the corona virus on Thursday.

After the state of emergency ended at the end of March, the so-called green pass – i.e. proof of 2G or 3G – will also be completely eliminated at the end of April. Visitors to restaurants, bars, cinemas, concerts, discotheques or shops, for example, will then no longer have to show a certificate. The Greenpass is only required to enter hospitals or care facilities until the end of the year.

The seven-day incidence in Italy is according to the dashboard of corona-in-zahlen.de currently at 697.9. Almost 80 percent of the population in Italy are fully vaccinated – the booster rate is 65.5 percent.