Better safe than sorry: To contain the corona numbers, the Hamburg Senate has imposed a mask requirement for certain drivers. You have to know that.

Hamburg – The Hamburg Senate is fighting the corona pandemic with strict rules. Now motorists should also wear a mask under certain circumstances. The state government set this in a new ordinance that will come into force on Monday. The situation is very serious, so all conceivable measures must be taken to get the increasing number of infections under control, Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) warned in the middle of last week.

With the new ordinance, the Senate is implementing the federal-state resolutions that have extended the lockdown to April 18. The decision was taken one-to-one in the Hanseatic city. With the mask requirement for drivers, the Senate even went one point beyond the resolution. The new regulation does not affect all drivers, reports 24hamburg.de. Find out here who has to wear a mask in the car and who doesn’t. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.