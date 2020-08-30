At today’s federal and state conference, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers decided on new corona measures.

Berlin – At today’s Federal-State Conference With Angela Merkel and the prime minister of the federal states became the further Corona timetable decided for the coming months. There are numerous changes. We have also summarized all the important information for you.

Merkel’s new corona rules for Germany: minimum fine for violations of the mask requirement

The federal and state governments have agreed on compliance with the Mask requirement to take action. A nationwide Minimum fine in the amount of 50 euros decided that violations of the Mask requirement becomes due. Only Saxony-Anhalt, represented at the conference by Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU), does not want to support the regulation. He had his aversion to the regulation recorded in a memo. In some countries like Bavaria or Berlin this is fine for violations of the Mask requirement already well over 50 euros.

In addition, it should be a Change of law give so that employees of bus and train companies against travelers without Mouth and nose protection are on the way, may impose an increased transport fee. So could the Mask requirement can also be better enforced in public transport by ticket inspectors, among others.

Merkel’s new corona rules for Germany: major events prohibited until the end of the year

The ban on Major events how Sporting events, Concerts or folk and shooting festivals will be extended until December 31, 2020. However, there could also be exceptions for regions in which the Infection numbers* Keep within a certain framework if it can be ensured that the participants in the event also come from this region. About the approval of Carnival events or Christmas markets should, however, be decided separately at a later date.

The federal-state talks on the Corona-Activities. Chancellor Merkel and MP Markus Soeder, who is chairman of the Prime Minister's Conference, consult with her colleagues via video link.

Merkel’s new corona rules for Germany: No free tests for returnees from non-risk areas

With the end of the summer holidays in all federal states the free tests for Entrants end from non-risk areas. The federal and state governments have agreed on this.

Merkel’s new corona rules for Germany: Government calls on citizens not to travel to risk areas

Also for Returning travelers out Risk areas Are there any changes. From October 1st, travelers from risk areas should enter a 14-day period quarantine have to go. The Compulsory tests at airports will be abolished. Returning travelers can do this quarantine at the earliest after five days by providing evidence of a negative coronavirus tests break up. In general, the federal and state governments have once again explicitly called on the population to do so risk areas to travel.

Merkel’s new corona rules for Germany: parents get five more days with a sick child

Statutory insured persons entitled to Child sickness benefit supposed to be five additional days care, support of a sick one

Child. Single parents should get ten additional days for this. The federal government should regulate this accordingly by law.

Merkel’s new corona rules for Germany: No agreement on private celebrations

There is obviously no uniform solution for the maximum Number of participants of private To celebrate. Here the participants of the conference could not count on a Germany-wide Upper limit some. Citizens are asked to weigh critically in each individual case whether, how and to what extent private Celebrations are necessary and justifiable. The Prime Ministers have thus opposed an express wish of the Chancellor posed. Angela Merkel wanted to avoid a patchwork of regulations.

Angela Merkel will speak again on Friday (August 28). Then the traditional summer PK is on the agenda. fd * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

