E.Actually, the step-by-step plan drawn up by the federal and state governments at the beginning of March was intended to curb the much-lamented “patchwork quilt” and the confusion of the corona-related contact restrictions. A graphic published by the federal government should give all citizens in Germany an overview of what applies from a seven-day incidence of 50 and from that of 100, from which the “emergency brake” is pulled because of a particularly high number of new infections.

But a few weeks later there is not much to be seen of uniformity. It is also not wanted at any price – at least not by everyone: “I think everyone should do everything in their state to bring the numbers down,” said North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) on Wednesday evening on ZDF. He turned against the Prime Ministers of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, who had previously urged their 14 counterparts in a joint letter to act quickly and uniformly. “We shouldn’t give other colleagues, some with lower incidence values, recommendations on what to do,” says Laschet. His colleague Daniel Günther (CDU) from Kiel expressed himself even more sharply: “In the north there is trade, in the south letters are written,” said the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein.

Bavaria suddenly slowed down

But now Bavaria of all places has to relax its comparatively strict rules again: On Thursday morning it was announced that shoe stores in Bavaria will in future be allowed to open in areas with a seven-day incidence of more than 100. The reason is a judgment of the Bavarian Administrative Court. According to this, the shoe shops have a similar importance for the supply of the population as the bookstores, shops for baby supplies, DIY and garden centers, flower shops and insurance offices, which are currently exempt from the restrictions in Bavaria. From when the shoe stores in Bavaria actually reopen and to what extent the applicable Bavarian Corona Ordinance of March 5 has to be revised is unclear: “The state government has taken note of the decision (of the court) and is examining the need for further action,” said a spokesman for the Bavarian Ministry of Health of the FAZ

But the question of who they can meet over Easter should move people in Germany even more than the question of shoes. From an incidence of over 100, which is now the case again almost across Germany, at least the Bavarian regulation continues to be strict. According to this, members of a household are only allowed to meet one other person. That means: In case of doubt, a family would have to decide whether grandma or grandpa can come to visit. The neighboring Baden-Wuerttemberg, whose Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) also urged stricter rules in the joint letter with Söder, does not see it as narrowly. In the south-west, the “emergency brake” does not preclude up to five people from two households from being allowed to meet. As in the other countries, children under the age of 14 do not count. In Baden-Württemberg there is actually nothing standing in the way of family reunions with grandparents over Easter.

For mental balance

However, if it is a trip by car, for example to the Black Forest, parents, children and grandparents have to put on a mask for the journey together. The Baden-Württemberg Corona Ordinance, which was updated on March 29, stipulates that all occupants are obliged to wear an FFP2 mask or a medical mask if people outside the household are traveling in the car. However, couples who do not live together are considered one household and do not need to wear a mask.