Austria is massively tightening the Covid 19 restrictions again in the coronavirus pandemic. A city on the German border is worrying.

Coronavirus pandemic * in Austria : The Corona * case numbers go up unchecked.

in : The go up unchecked. The capital Vienna is more absolute Covid-19 hotspot * with a very high 7 day incidence .

is more absolute with a very high . Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz starts the “action hot” against night owls – all developments on the pandemic in the Alpine republic here in News ticker.

Update from September 21, 5.45 p.m.: The number of New corona infections is in Austria slightly decreased.

On Monday, 563 new registrations came within 24 hours Coronavirus cases added – the cut was 731 new infections within seven days. That reports the Small newspaper from Graz.

According to the report, in Austria at so far 1,458,095 corona tests 38,658 infections with the new pathogen SARS-CoV-2 proven.

Sebastian Kurz on coronavirus in Austria: “I hope that the situation in Vienna doesn’t get out of hand”

Update from September 21, 4.15 p.m .: In the Coronavirus pandemic in Austria is the capital Vienna still in focus. The 7 day incidence* was last at 123, which is a deep red area according to the Austrian Corona traffic light.

“We have in whole Austria a clear increase, but there are large regional differences. In Vienna a quarter of the total population lives, but here we have around half of the new infections, “said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) in an interview with the daily newspaper Austria: “I have the impression that some underestimated the situation and did not implement the measures that would have been necessary in time. I hope that the situation in Vienna doesn’t get out of hand. “

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Stricter corona rules between Salzburg and Vienna have been in effect since this Monday

Update from September 21, 12.30 p.m .: In Austria grab with the new Corona rules sometimes drastic penalties by the so-called Covid-19 Measures Act. This includes:

A maximum of 30,000 euros against restaurateurs: If the Corona rules are systematically disregarded in a pub, bar or inn – for example, the wearing of mouth and nose protection by the staff.

If the Corona rules are systematically disregarded in a pub, bar or inn – for example, the wearing of mouth and nose protection by the staff. Up to 3600 euros for guests in the restaurant: Anyone who is caught as a guest in a pub or bar after curfew at 1 a.m.

Anyone who is caught as a guest in a pub or bar after curfew at 1 a.m. Up to 1450 euros against private individuals: If more than ten people meet in an interior space – except for private apartments due to collisions with the constitution.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Corona traffic light is red in six districts

First report from September 21: Munich / Vienna – Sebastian Kurz get serious. Again in the Corona * pandemic in Austria.

Eventually they go up Covid-19 cases unrestrained in the Alpine republic – and the Corona traffic light* is red in six Austrian districts. You could also say – deep red.

Finally, the warning system mentioned lights up to the insidious Coronavirus red when more than 30 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a region or city are reached in seven days (7-day incidence).

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Dornbirn on the German border is a corona hotspot

According to schwaebische.de there was nowhere recently New infections in Austria than in the district Dornbirnon Lake Constance right on the German border Lindau and the Allgäu lies. Negative “front runner” in the 7 day incidence are:

City / District 7 day incidence Vienna 123 innsbruck 113 Dornbirn 109 Landeck 106

According to the news portal oe24.at were 621 new nationwide on Sunday (September 20) Coronavirus cases registered. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz take action accordingly.

Corona pandemic in Austria: Sebastian Kurz announces “Action sharp” in night gastronomy

“Therefore becomes Minister of the Interior Hammer (Karl Nehammer, d. Red.) Now start an action and check the night gastronomy very carefully, ”explained the 34-year-old ÖVP politician in an interview with oe24.at to increased controls by the police in restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs.

In these areas and locations, one has been in effect since the night from Sunday to Monday Curfew from 1 a.m. In summary, the following new corona rules have been in effect since midnight:

Private meetings and events inside only with up to ten people (this also includes yoga courses, weddings or baptism celebrations).

At outdoor events, up to 100 people are allowed without an approved hygiene concept.

Mask requirement : A Mouth and nose protection must be worn by customers and waiters / bartenders at all markets and trade fairs as well as in the interior of the catering trade.

: A must be worn by customers and waiters / bartenders at all markets and trade fairs as well as in the interior of the catering trade. There is a curfew in the nighttime catering from 1 a.m.

Austria so hopes the rising Corona numbers to get a grip again

