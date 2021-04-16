Waiver of quarantine and compulsory testing: In some countries, vaccinated people should receive special rights. But in Hamburg the Senate is on the brakes with these corona rules.

Hamburg – more freedom for vaccinated people? In Hamburg, the Senate continued to react cautiously to the demand for special rights. Basically, the topic is always up for discussion, said a spokeswoman for the health authority to the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. But given high corona numbers* and a still low vaccination rate is the granting of privileges “too early”.

In principle, federal states can grant vaccinated persons initial relief. For example, there could be no quarantine requirement for people who have had contact with infected people but have already been vaccinated twice against the coronavirus and are completely symptom-free. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) recently gave the green light for this approach. Other test obligations could possibly also be omitted. While states such as Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria have already created facts, Hamburg is still examining a change in the relevant regulations, as 24hamburg.de learned. Here you can find out when vaccinated people can count on more freedom*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.