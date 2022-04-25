Home page World

Travelers at Munich Airport: Anyone returning from vacation must continue to expect corona rules on entry until the end of May. © Rolf Poss / Imago

Anyone who returns to Germany from vacation by the end of May must continue to expect corona rules when entering the country.

Berlin – The number of new infections continues to fall: The Robert Koch Institute gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week on Monday (April 25) as 790.8. Compared to the previous week, however, the value fell only slightly. To the Pandemic The Federal Ministry of Health now wants to tighten the entry rules. Actually, the entry regulation should expire this Thursday.

Corona virus: Corona rules when entering Germany are expected to apply until the end of May

Corona rules should continue to apply to holidaymakers returning to Germany for the time being. The Federal Ministry of Health wants to extend the entry regulation, which expires this Thursday, until the end of May, as a spokesman said on Monday in Berlin. Protection against an additional virus entry by travelers remains important. He initially did not provide any further information, referring to ongoing votes in the government. In the current corona situation, it is now possible to see at shorter intervals what is adapted to the situation.

Corona virus: These entry rules for Germany apply until the end of May

Persons aged 12 and over must therefore have a negative test result, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery by the end of May. The ordinance also provides for quarantine obligations for returnees from high-risk or virus variant areas. Special registration or proof obligations are also possible, according to the website of the Federal Ministry of Health. In addition, when entering from virus variant areas – subject to very narrowly defined exceptions – there is a ban on passenger transport by train, bus, ship and plane directly from these countries. current according to the relevant list by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) but no country has been classified as such an area by the federal government.