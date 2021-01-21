Briefly pull down your mask and make a quick phone call: To prevent this, there is a duty of confidentiality in public transport in Spain. Is that also conceivable in Germany?

Berlin / Munich – Could that Silence on public transport be the gold that the federal government wants in the fight against pandemics? For one Confidentiality on buses and trains the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) out. “We would support that very strongly,” said the association president Ingo Wortmann on Wednesday in Deutschlandfunk (Dlf). Also a Phoning ban stands in the room. Can this restrict the spread of aerosols and thus the infection with coronaviruses?

Spain is showing the way. The Spanish holiday island Mallorca tightened on January 12th their corona rules drastic. Restaurants, bars, cafes and gyms stay closed. Because of the increasing number of new infections, a Silence on the bus and train. This caused protests in the population of Mallorca, like here on the Plaza Major in Palma.

How Corona-safe is public transport? – Measures against the spread of aerosols

A big problem in Public transport is currently that the necessary distances often cannot be adhered to. One that has already been implemented in Bavaria FFP2 mask requirement * should for more security to care. Can a Confidentiality also prevent possible infections? Actually, VDF boss sees Ingo Wortmann in public transport no increased risk of infection. He recalls the short one Length of stay of an average of 12 to 15 minutes, the constant Vents and the existing one Mask requirement.

Will we soon be silent on public transport? – The transport association can imagine confidentiality in buses and trains

With reference to the Mallorcan model Wortmann emphasized a duty of confidentiality that such a measure could be “imagine very well“To protect against Coronavirus *Infections to strengthen. Also a Telephoning–Prohibition can the VDV– Introduce the President. He himself already has people who pull down their masks when making calls in public transport, among other things. “Maybe that will help too, we would strongly support that,” says Wortmann in the DLF. Of course there is such a ban bad to control, “I also rely a little on people reacting sensibly”.

At the Tuesday evening had federal and state in their Consultations to the Corona measures decided that in public transport the wearing of medical Surgical masks or the particularly protective ones FFP2 masks is prescribed. However, in their decision they waived a previously discussed pure FFP2 obligation in buses and trains. The VDV had also warned against such an obligation. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had spoken out in advance, however, strongly in favor of such an FFP2 obligation, the Bahn is not allowed to go to the super spreader will.