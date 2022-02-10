Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) in conversation with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). © Emmanuele Contini/Imago

Despite the Omicron wave: The FDP wants to end the corona protection measures in Germany soon. At one point the Liberals would be willing to compromise.

Munich / Berlin – The FDP parliamentary group * wants to end all protective measures in force in the coronavirus pandemic in March. “Germany should return to normal on March 20,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr to the newspapers of the Funke media group on Friday. “Because then the measures will expire if the Bundestag does not actively decide to extend them.” From today’s perspective, however, there is no reason for an extension, said Dürr.

Corona rules in Germany: FDP calls for the end of the measures on March 20th

“The yardstick for the corona restrictions must always be the burden on the healthcare system,” said Dürr: “Fortunately, this overload no longer exists.” At the moment, it can be seen that the clinics can deal very well with the omicron wave, argued Dürr . “Therefore, we should start today to gradually withdraw the restrictions on freedom and let them expire on March 19th – in over a month.”

At the end of 2021, the Bundestag had not extended the epidemic emergency of national scope, but by amending the Infection Protection Act, it continued to stipulate possible infection protection measures that are limited to March 19, 2022. They can be extended once by three months by resolution of the German Bundestag*.

The vast majority of people have supported the significant restrictions over the past two years and implemented them in a disciplined manner, said Dürr. Conversely, it is now up to politicians not to leave the restrictions in place for longer than necessary. Should the health care system be overloaded or more dangerous variants occur at a later date, the Bundestag would be able to act at short notice at any time, explained the FDP parliamentary group leader. It is also conceivable to make regulations that would allow the mask requirement to be extended, for example for public transport. (pm/AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA