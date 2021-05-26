Corona rules disregarded



Mavericks star Porzingis has to pay $ 50,000



Kristaps Porzingis of the Dalls Mavericks.

Photo: AFP / TOM PENNINGTON





los Angeles Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks is asked to cash out by the NBA. The 25-year-old Latvian had disregarded the league’s corona rules.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks has to pay a fine of $ 50,000 for violating the corona protocol of the North American professional basketball league NBA. “Porzingis broke the rule when he went to a club on May 23,” said an NBA statement.

The 25-year-old Latvian did not have to go into quarantine after his illegal excursion. Maximilian Kleber’s teammate was allowed to participate in the 127: 121 victory at the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (local time) and contributed 20 points. In the best-of-seven series of the first play-off round, the Mavs lead 2-0.

(sid / old)