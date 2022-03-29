SNot much has been heard of “Partygate” since the Russian army invaded Ukraine. Even the opposition did not consider it opportune to confront the British prime minister, who plays a leading role in organizing measures against the warmonger in Moscow, with comparatively insignificant misdeeds. But now Scotland Yard has brought the affair back into the public eye. On Tuesday, police sent the first 20 fines to Downing Street staff, prompting sporadic calls for Boris Johnson to resign.

For the Labor Party, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats, the police action is the latest evidence that Johnson lied to the population. The Prime Minister had assured time and again that the Corona rules had been followed in his house – and where not, without his knowledge. The fine notices – the result of weeks of surveys – now illustrate that the police have found breaches of the rules. The recipients are not named, but Downing Street had said it would make public should Johnson receive one.

Government officials on Tuesday dodged whether Johnson should resign if he were personally punished for breaking the rules. Will Quince, Secretary of State for Family Affairs, described the question as “hypothetical” in an interview, spoke of “an ongoing investigation” and refused to answer. Johnson himself is said to have told friends that he had no intention of leaving office because of a fine. The “timing” should come to his aid. Just a few weeks ago, at the height of the affair, a fine to the head of government might have been perceived as a political nail in the coffin. But since then the excitement has died down, including in Johnson’s own party. Tory rebels have withdrawn their demands for his resignation – and also the letters in which they had formally requested a vote of no confidence from the party’s internal “1922 Committee”.

One of them, MP Anthony Bridgens, said Tuesday the fines would not change his situation. “If there were a vote of no confidence in the prime minister tomorrow, I would have to vote for him because otherwise we would be playing into Putin’s hands,” he said. Johnson, who attended a memorial service in honor of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, is expected to appear before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. He is due to be questioned about the government’s Ukraine policy and the energy price crisis, but it is now thought possible that MPs will also ask him about the latest developments of Partygate. However, a moment of serious political danger for Johnson was not expected in the government district.