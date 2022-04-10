Home page World

Of: Julia Volkenand

In Austria there are now more restrictions for people who are not vaccinated against the corona virus. © Matthias Balk/dpa

Austria relaxes the entry requirements. In the future, commuters will probably no longer need a 3G certificate.

Vienna – On Friday (April 9th), the Austrian government apparently announced an innovation in the entry regulations caused by Corona. Until now, commuters had to provide proof of 3G (i.e. that the person has been vaccinated, tested or recovered) when entering Austria.

Austria relaxes entry requirements for commuters

For everyone else, you have to register and go into quarantine in ten days. In the future, this will no longer be necessary, Austrian media report unanimously. According to a report by crown.at.

For tourism purposes, on the other hand, the 3G rule remains in place. So if you want to spend the Easter holidays in Austria, you should be able to provide proof. In the country itself, many corona measures were initially relaxed, but then tightened again. The FFP2 mask requirement, which has since fallen, has been in force again since the end of March. The mask must be worn in public places (indoors), in public transport, in retail, in physical services, in hotels, in sports facilities (except when exercising), at work, in cultural and leisure facilities as well as in hospitals, retirement and nursing homes will.

The quarantine in the event of an infection ends after just five days, which means that free testing is no longer necessary, according to Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens).