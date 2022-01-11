Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

When implementing the corona rules decided by the federal-state summit, two federal states are taking a special route. © Arne Dedert / dpa

At the Corona summit between the federal and state governments, stricter measures were once again decided. Several federal states are already implementing. However, two go their own way.

Munich – The omicron mutation of the corona virus is spreading faster and faster in Germany. Due to the dynamic nature of the infection process in combination with the more contagious variant, politicians recently decided to make the next adjustment to the measures.

At the most recent Corona summit on Friday (January 7th), stricter measures were decided once again. Several federal states are already implementing the regulations. However, the governments of two countries are taking a separate path.

Corona summit measures: Federal state supplemented with stricter measures – partial lockdown introduced

At the Corona summit, the federal and state governments agreed, among other things, to introduce the 2G-Plus rule in gastronomy and thus only grant access to vaccinated and convalescent people with a daily test. There are no restrictions for those who are boosted – they can also go to restaurants and bars without a test.

These rules apply immediately in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for example. The country is taking further steps, however, because the hospital incidence there was over nine on three consecutive days. In one week, more than nine people per 100,000 inhabitants with corona were hospitalized. A partial lockdown has now been introduced. Specifically, this means: cinemas, theaters and concert halls as well as swimming pools, dance schools, the interior areas of zoos and cultural centers must close.

A small glimmer of hope appeared on Sunday (January 9th). The hospital incidence fell below nine. If this is the case for five consecutive days, the partial lockdown will be lifted.

Corona measures after the summit: Stricter rules in several federal states – 2G-Plus, masks and tests

Bremen, where the incidence is highest in all of Germany at over 1000, also introduced the tightened measures with additions. In addition to gastronomy, the 2G plus rule also applies to cinemas, theaters, fitness studios and sports facilities. In addition, an FFP2 mask must be worn on buses, trains and in retail outlets.

Only a short time after the federal-state conference, stricter rules now also apply in Hamburg. The 2G plus rule is therefore increasingly being used. Gastronomy, leisure facilities, city and harbor tours, cultural events, trade fairs, folk festivals, amusement arcades, swimming pools, fitness studios, senior citizens’ clubs and body-friendly services are subject to the regulation.

In Schleswig-Holstein, too, the rules will be effective from Wednesday (January 12th) tightened. The 2G plus rule will apply in organized sport and fitness studios. In addition, according to official information, tougher measures are already in place in schools. For example, wearing a mask is compulsory regardless of the type of school and year of birth, announced Minister of Education Karin Prien (CDU). The requirements also include the expansion of compulsory tests in schools. In the future, the state will no longer test twice, but three times a week.

Corona summit: Two federal states with a special route to measures – Söder warns of panic at Omikron

However, two countries are leaving and apparently do not want to implement the MPK’s measures for the time being. According to Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU), the 2G-Plus rule for restaurants with a view to the location in the state makes no sense. After all, 99 percent of the infections are infected with the Delta variant and the Omikron mutant has hardly been represented in the country so far.

Bavaria also wants to go its own way. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), like his counterpart from Saxony-Anhalt, doubted the sense of the 2G-Plus rule for the catering trade. The CSU politician said he was “very, very cautious and skeptical”. “Omikron is not Delta”, Söder stated earlier and warned against panic. Bavaria remains in the “caution team”, but is also a member of the “team sense of proportion”. (bb)