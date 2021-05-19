The mask requirement for children is to be changed. FFP-2 masks will soon no longer be required for children and adolescents between the ages of six and 16.

Germany – The nationwide corona measures include an FFP2 mask requirement for children from a 7-day incidence of 100 – for example on buses and trains, when visiting the hairdresser or doctor’s appointments. This should now tilt, how RUHR24* reported. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn gives the reason: “Masks have to fit so that they protect.”

FFP2 mask requirement for children – Corona regulation poses problems for pharmacies

The background to the planned change is therefore that the regulation requiring children to wear FFP2 masks was not properly thought out from the start. That’s how she explains German Pharmacist Newspaper (DAZ)that pharmacies were always faced with the problem of not knowing which FFP2-2 masks are suitable for children.

At the request of the Federal Association of German Pharmacists’ Associations (ABDA), the Federal Ministry of Health stated in March 2021: “With regard to sizes for children, after consultation with the BMAS, there are no FFP2 masks that are expressly designed for children and also meet the relevant standard.”

Corona mask requirement: Risk assessment for FFP2 masks in children is missing

The declaration also stated that the smallest size for FFP2 masks according to the EN 149 standard is size XS. So far, however, no risk assessment has been carried out, for example, the conditions of use for children or the breathing capacity.

In other words: there is currently no respiratory protection for children that complies with the regulation. Even more: like them German Pharmacist Newspaper explains, the sale of children’s FFP2 masks is actually not allowed (more Information about the coronavirus in NRW* on RUHR24).

Pharmacists explain: There are no FFP2 masks for children

Because such masks are not medical devices, but personal protective equipment. As such, these were used for occupational health and safety, which is why “naturally” there could be no FFP2 masks for children.

The Federal Minister of Health has now recognized the problem and wants to act accordingly. How Bild.de First reported, the minister made clear: “Since there are hardly any suitable FFP2 masks for children and young people, we are removing the corresponding obligation for them in federal law.”

FFP2 mask requirement for children falls – Infection Protection Act is now to be changed

Specifically, Jens Spahn (CDU) refers to Section 28b of the Infection Protection Act, which so far provides for an obligation to wear FFP2 masks also for children in the following cases:

for body-hugging medical or therapeutic services

when visiting the hairdresser and when taking care of the feet

as well as local (or long-distance) public transport, including taxis and school transport

New corona regulation for children: medical mask instead of FFP2 mask

According to DAZ-online the following sentence is to be added to Section 28b (9) of the Infection Protection Act (IfSG): “For people who have reached the age of 6 and have not yet reached the age of 16, instead of a respirator (FFP2 or comparable), they should wear a medical face mask (mouth and nose protection) allowed. ”

Specifically for parents and children: With a 7-day incidence of over 100, children will no longer need an FFP2 mask at the doctor’s, during therapy, at the hairdresser’s or on buses and trains. A simple cloth mask is not enough.

Because medical (OP) masks are also required. According to the Federal Minister of Health, these are available “in the right size”. Children under the age of six are also completely exempt from the mask requirement – they do not have to wear mouth and nose protection at all.

Changes to the Infection Protection Act should be decided quickly

The Bundestag is expected to deal with the corresponding amendment to the Infection Protection Act on Thursday (May 20), * also reports Merkur.de. At the end of May it still has to pass the Federal Council.

Likewise are provided in the change explicit penalties for forgeries in vaccination records* The change also provides for the possibility that not only doctors but also pharmacies can enter corona vaccinations in the planned digital vaccination cards. *RUHR24 and Merkur.de are part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.

