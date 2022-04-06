Home page politics

Of: Martina Lippl

Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach is backing down on the isolation rules for people infected with corona. The details from his press conference on the subject. News ticker.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* announced that he would now maintain the mandatory isolation in the event of a corona infection (first report).

Virologist Hendrik Streeck criticized the turnaround (Update from April 6, 11:25 am).

Lauterbach explained at a PK in Berlin: Isolation remains, quarantine is eliminated (Updates from April 6, 12:23 p.m. to 12:54 p.m.).

This News ticker about Karl Lauterbach’s reversal of the isolation rules is continuously updated.

April 6 update at 12:54 p.m: The Corona press conference with Lauterbach is over. In short: Corona infected people should not be allowed to decide for themselves whether to isolate themselves. The health authorities should be able to order them further. Contact persons are referred to as quarantine. The health authorities should no longer monitor such in the future.

April 6 update at 12:52 p.m: Dissatisfaction among the journalists, who see a “symbolic effect” in Lauterbach’s (now withdrawn) isolation recommendation. Lauterbach emphasizes that the proposal was coordinated with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). “Such a symbolic effect is always discussed, but as I said, it was misjudged.”

April 6 update at 12:49 p.m: Questions from the media representatives to Lauterbach: For the sake of the symbol, the disadvantages of the about-face are accepted, someone wants to know. And for how long should the isolation apply now? “For five days, of course,” replies Lauterbach. “They were medically justified.” After all, there were five to six endangered contact persons for one infected person.

Corona quarantine: Lauterbach explains new regulations

Update from April 6, 12:46 p.m: The corona isolation should remain valid for the time being. Nevertheless, one wants to relieve the health authorities. Therefore, the control should no longer be carried out by them during the corona quarantine – only an urgent recommendation to those affected. So that the health authorities can make better use of their capacities, for example for super-spreading events, explains Lauterbach.

April 6 update at 12:42 p.m: Now the sound is there. Lauterbach raises again for the media. It was a mistake to lift the isolation requirement, he says. The reason was the desire of the health authorities for relief. But if someone has become infected, there must be isolation. “That didn’t end there,” said Lauterbach.

Therefore he has now withdrawn his proposal, which he said was “a mistake for which I am also personally responsible”. It is the wrong signal, namely that the pandemic is over or that Corona can be viewed like the flu. “That is by no means the case.” Lauterbach refers to 350 Covid deaths in one day alone on April 5th.

Corona isolation: press conference with Lauterbach in Berlin live

Update from April 6, 12:38 p.m: Sound problems at the press conference in Berlin! Lauterbach cannot be heard at the start.

Update from April 6, 12:34 p.m: The role backwards in voluntary corona isolation from May 1st (see first report) Health Minister Lauterbach announced on April 5 on Twitter and on “Lanz”. His reasons? The press conference from the Ministry of Health will be streamed live. We summarize the most important statements at this point.

Corona quarantine: Baden-Württemberg upset about Lauterbach

Update from April 6, 12:04 p.m: The first federal state is openly upset about Lauterbach’s new isolation rule (see first report). “We take note of the short-term volte of the Federal Minister of Health, which we learned about via talk show and Twitter,” said a spokeswoman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Health at the request of the dpa news agency.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach must now present a practicable proposal for the Health Ministers’ Conference on April 11, she continued, calling for a “fact-based, orderly debate”.

U-turn in “voluntary corona isolation”: Streeck criticizes Lauterbach

Update from April 6th, 11:25 am: In an interview with ntv on Wednesday, virologist Hendrik Streeck was not satisfied with Karl Lauterbach’s about-face in the isolation rules (first notification). “They have now defended Karl Lauterbach’s decision, also against the critics, and now this decision is unfortunately being canceled,” he said. He was able to understand very well that the isolation would be shortened. The current new change to be presented at 12.30 (Update from April 6, 10:40 a.m.), could not understand Streeck. But: “Of course, the signal effect that Mr. Lauterbach mentioned gave the wrong impression of why people thought about this reduction,” explained Streeck.

Virologist Hendrik Streeck © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Corona isolation rules remain: Patient Protection Foundation welcomes Lauterbach’s about-face

Update from April 6, 10:40 a.m.: The German Foundation for Patient Protection welcomes the U-turn by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on the obligation to isolate after a corona infection (first report). “Infected people infect other people with the virus and endanger the immunocompromised people who live among us,” said the foundation board member Eugen Brysch on Wednesday of the AFP news agency. It is therefore good that Lauterbach “has seen his mistake and wants to maintain the obligation to isolate infected people”.

At 12.30 p.m. Lauterbach wants to hold a press conference on the subject of isolation and quarantine rules and explain more details about the future rules. 24vita.de* explains where the difference in the rules for quarantine and isolation* should be in the future.

“I made a mistake”: Lauterbach does not want to introduce voluntary isolation after all

First report: Berlin – After two years of the Corona * pandemic, many of us can probably still shake our heads when the Corona rules are announced – or not at all.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had announced a paradigm shift in the corona strategy as of May 1: A “voluntary” isolation of corona infected people was planned. The proposal should actually relieve the health authorities.

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/archive image

Lauterbach on “Markus Lanz” on ZDF: “I will collect voluntary isolation again”

In the ZDF talk show with Markus Lanz on Tuesday evening, the backtrack followed. The “voluntary isolation” of corona infected people should not exist after all. “This point, that the infected people isolate themselves and are no longer requested by the health department, I will collect again,” explained Lauterbach. He wants to make that official on Wednesday. A shortened isolation of five days should remain.

Lauterbach said on ZDF that it would have made sense to relieve the health authorities. However, the signal that an infected person decides whether to isolate himself is “so negative, so devastating” that there must be a change at this point. The “symbolic damage” that Corona* is not dangerous is so devastating that you cannot do this isolation order.

Lauterbach: Isolation for people infected with corona remains mandatory

“It stays that way if someone is sick, so if they got infected, the health department will continue to order it. And if someone is just a contact person, and it’s quarantine, then you do it yourself.” Therefore, the health authorities should continue to issue isolation notices after May 1st – although “that cannot be controlled” and the health authorities without the bureaucratic effort “more Have time to do something else,” Lauterbach emphasized.

The signal is wrong and harmful.

Lauterbach wants to prevent “symbolic damage”.

Lauterbach explains his about-face on Twitter: “Ending the order for isolation after corona infection by the health authorities in favor of voluntariness would be wrong and will not come,” the 59-year-old wrote on Twitter after the ZDF program. And further: “I made a mistake here. That relieves the health authorities. But the signal is wrong and harmful.”

"Corona is not a cold. Therefore, there must continue to be isolation after infection. Ordered and controlled by the health authorities," Lauterbach tweeted. The minister announces further information for Wednesday. "The mistake was mine and has nothing to do with the FDP or relaxation. It was about relieving the health authorities."