Day trippers have apparently broken their corona quarantine and enjoyed themselves together in a hut. Not only in the district is there horror.

14 trippers had fun with each other, ignoring the AHA rules – several of them are said to have known about their infection.

A strong corona outbreak in Baden-Württemberg is now attributed to this rule breach.

Now the police and the public prosecutor are investigating – politicians are demanding severe consequences.

Mühlheim an der Donau – “That has to be punished harshly!”: Horror in a city in Baden-Württemberg – a 14-person squad caused the corona infection numbers to skyrocket. The 7-day incidence in the location was then close to 1000.

The CDU mayor of Mühlheim an der Donau, Jörg Kaltenbach, said the picture-The newspaper also said: “The hikers come from ten households. Nobody from the group adhered to the Corona rules, as we have now learned. Those involved infected each other and later infected others. “

Hiking group drives up corona incidence: “Borders on high-handedness”

Participants who tested positive are reported to have broken their quarantine and then infected other people at work. In the Tuttlingen district – where Mühlheim an der Donau is located – the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week on Wednesday was 100.9.

The group hiked through the snow-covered Danube valley on January 16. Stefan Bär, District Administrator of the Tuttlingen district, said in a video message published on Friday on Facebook: “As of today, this hike has already resulted in 25 positive cases.” It was one of the most massive violations of the Corona Ordinance so far. The behavior was inconsiderate “and borders on self-importance”.

1000 incidence in BaWü: Police investigate hikers – “Is about criminal offenses”

“We also know that people from this group who tested positive and in quarantine went to their factories and infected other people there,” said the district administrator. The police are investigating that the public prosecutor’s office is involved. “It is no longer just a matter of fines, but of criminal offenses that have to be checked,” said Bär.

Corona rule breakers go on an excursion – there is a risk of consequences with a “deterrent effect”

In a statement published on Monday by the Mühlheim municipal and local council on the Corona rule violation, it is said that false and incomplete information was obviously also deliberately given when tracking down contacts. The hike is a “massive and completely unacceptable violation of the corona ordinance”. The incident badly damaged the reputation of the city and the district.

In Mühlheim, the 7-day incidence has now dropped to around 500. Mayor Kaltenbach said that SWR With a view to the consequences for the rule breakers: There are clear expectations “that one is moving here in the very highest framework, that it has to hurt and has a deterrent effect”. (dpa / frs)