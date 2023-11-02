Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

With fall comes the season of illness. The number of respiratory diseases is increasing and tops the numbers from the years of the corona pandemic.

Berlin – With the onset of the cold season, the high season for respiratory diseases also begins. Whether it is corona or flu, these infections are spreading rapidly, as current data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) shows. This fall, Germany is recording particularly high numbers of cases, and one in twelve Germans is sick.

Corona, RSV, flu: respiratory diseases at record levels

The number of respiratory diseases is increasing again. Last week, 6.6 million people in Germany were affected – around eight percent of the population. This emerges from the RKI’s current situation report on acute respiratory diseases (ARE). These diseases include not only coronaviruses, but also cold viruses, influenza (flu viruses), adenoviruses and respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV). The symptoms of respiratory diseases manifest themselves in the form of fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, bronchitis or pneumonia.

The trend is rising: figures show the worst wave in 5 years

According to the RKI, the current trend in respiratory diseases is higher than at this time of year in previous years, even higher than at the peak of the corona pandemic. The incidence of ARE has risen steadily in recent weeks and is currently at a level that is in the upper range of the pre-pandemic range of values, at around 8,000 respiratory diseases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the years from 2011 to 2019, infection rates ranged between 5,000 and 9,700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The flu wave is approaching – and respiratory diseases are already at a record high. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance / Maurizio Gambarini/dpa | Maurizio Gambarini

There has been a slight increase in overall corona infections since the end of June 2023, the RKI reported. However, the numbers have remained relatively stable over the past five weeks. The Corona proportion currently remains the highest among respiratory diseases, but the flu wave is approaching.

Influenza: Doctors expect a massive wave of flu – the disease is underestimated

In addition to the rising corona numbers, doctors are expecting a massive wave of flu this winter, which could potentially lead to chaos and overload in hospitals. The trend in flu illnesses is currently increasing, according to the RKI. It is strongly recommended not to underestimate the extent of the flu and to consider getting vaccinated against the flu, as emphasized in a press release from the Dresden University Hospital. “In the last winter season, about 15 percent of influenza cases required hospital treatment,” explained Dr. Katja de With, head of the Institute for Infectious Diseases and Hospital Hygiene at the University Hospital Dresden. Clinic director Albrecht emphasized: “The real flu – influenza – is not a simple cold, but a serious illness.”

