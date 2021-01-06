D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 11,897 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 944 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Tuesday morning. An interpretation of the data remains difficult because around Christmas and the turn of the year corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay, according to the RKI.

The high of 1129 new deaths had been reached on Wednesday (December 30th). The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (Seven-day incidence) was included on Tuesday morning 134.7. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The differences between the federal states, however, are enormous: The highest incidences on Tuesday had Saxony with 298.7 and Thuringia with 241.8. Schleswig-Holstein had the lowest value with 77.1.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,787,410 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 5th, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 35,518. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 1,424,700.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Monday 0.85 (Sunday: 0.91). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 85 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides. The RKI emphasizes, however, that the R-value could possibly be underestimated because of the delays.

The Total number of people vaccinated in Germany according to the RKI on Tuesday was 316,962. The RKI announced that 44,563 other people were vaccinated on Monday. However, this number could also contain late registrations, emphasizes the RKI.

Most of the vaccinations have so far been recorded by the RKI for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (0.86 of the population), followed by Saxony-Anhalt (0.71) and Hesse (0.6). The fewest vaccinations in relation to the number of inhabitants have so far been reported for Lower Saxony (0.11), Thuringia (0.13) and Brandenburg (0.13). In absolute numbers, Bavaria has the most vaccinations, with more than 77,000 according to the RKI.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

About the turn of the year is the Number of laboratory tests on the corona virus in Germany, according to a laboratory association, has fallen further compared to Christmas week. 721,463 tests were recorded in the week from December 28 to January 3, the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM) announced on Tuesday in Berlin, based on data from 169 laboratories. The proportion of positive test results has meanwhile increased further to 16.4 percent.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

Worldwide have over 85.2 million People infected with the coronavirus. Died of or with the virus 1.846 millionas a Reuters survey based on official data shows. The US is hardest hit.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

In the United States more than 180,000 people were infected with the coronavirus within 24 hours. 180,477 new infections were reported for Monday, slightly fewer than the previous day. That comes from data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Tuesday. The highest value so far was recorded on Saturday with 297,491 new infections within 24 hours.

The number of infected deaths recorded within 24 hours was 1903 on Monday after 1396 the previous day. In total, more than 20.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country with around 330 million inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 353,000 people have died from the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen.

According to its own information, the US disease authority CDC has administered more than 4.8 million vaccine doses to date. A total of 17.02 million cans were delivered, it said on Tuesday.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

Great Britain reported another record for the number of corona cases. The authorities counted 60,916 more positive tests on Tuesday. The previous high was only reported on Monday with 58,784 cases. Another 830 people who tested positive died. In view of the rapidly growing number of infections, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tightened the lockdown for England. Vaccinations should also bring improvement in the fight against the virus. So far, more than 1.3 million people in the UK have been vaccinated, Johnson said.

Spain recorded on Tuesday with 23,700 new infections within 24 hours, the highest daily value in two months. That is around 10,000 cases more than a week ago, said the Ministry of Health. Three regions, Catalonia, Madrid and Valencia, reported two thirds of all new infections together. In Catalonia alone, 7,035 new infections were counted, including subsequently reported cases. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within two weeks in Spain, according to the information, climbed to a good 296. This is the highest value since November 27 (307).

Because of the rising numbers, several of the country’s 17 so-called autonomous communities again announced on Tuesday that measures to contain the pandemic would be tightened. Valencia, for example, extended the cordoning off of the region until January 31. The almost five million inhabitants are only allowed to leave the region with good reason, for example to go to work or to the doctor. Foreigners are also only allowed to enter in exceptional cases. In addition, the start of the night-time blocking will be brought forward by two hours to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Restaurants, bars and other eateries then have to close at 5 p.m.

Source: WORLD infographic

Extremadura on the border with Portugal (which has the highest so-called 14-day incidence in all of Spain at 638) and La Rioja also announced tightening of the restrictions. The regional government of Catalonia announced on Monday that all communities of the “Comunidad Autónoma”, including the metropolis of Barcelona, ​​would be cordoned off for ten days from Thursday. During this period, all shopping and fitness centers and all shops with a sales area of ​​more than 400 square meters must remain closed.

Spain is hit hard by the virus. Almost two million infections have been reported in the country with a population of 47 million. More than 51,000 people died with Covid-19.

The number of new infections in Israel rose to more than 8,000 for the first time since the end of September. As the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, 8,308 cases were recorded within 24 hours. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, this is the third highest registered value in the country with a population of 9.3 million. 7.6 percent of the almost 110,000 tests carried out were positive.

To prevent further spread of the virus, a new partial lockdown was imposed in the Mediterranean country at the end of December. The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to decide on further tightening by midweek. A massive vaccination campaign is currently underway in Israel. More than a million people have already been vaccinated.