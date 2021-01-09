D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 24,694 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 1083 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Saturday morning. The high of 1,188 new deaths was reached on Friday. The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

An interpretation of the data remains difficult because around Christmas and the turn of the year corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay, according to the RKI. According to the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), the number of laboratory tests over the turn of the year fell again compared to Christmas week. Compared to the week before Christmas, the number has roughly halved in the past week.

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (Seven-day incidence) was included on Saturday morning 153.9. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The differences between the federal states are enormous, however: Saxony had the highest incidences with 269.8 and Thuringia with 232.4. Bremen had the lowest value with 74.0. Because of the holidays, the weekly values ​​should also be assessed with caution.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,891,581 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 9th, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 39,878. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,511,800.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Friday 1.09 (Previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 109 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides. The RKI emphasized that the R-value may be underestimated because of the delays.

Great Britain has high death toll

In Great Britain the number of daily deaths from the corona pandemic has reached a new high. Within 24 hours 1325 Deaths registered, as the health authorities announced on Friday. It is the highest number of fatalities to date, after 1,224 corona deaths were reported at the height of the first corona wave on April 21. The number of new infections every day was 60,053 on Friday.

With a total of 79,833 corona deaths, Great Britain is one of the countries most severely affected by the pandemic. In particular, the government in London is currently fighting against the rapid spread of a mutated virus that was first discovered in south-east England in December. Initial studies suggest that variant B.1.1.7 could be up to 70 percent more contagious than the previously known strains.

One in five Israelis is already vaccinated

Israel ranks first in the world in terms of the percentage of vaccinations given. In just over two weeks got more than 1.5 million People, about 20 percent of the Israeli population, administered the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer. This means that around every fifth citizen has already received the vaccine. In comparison, around 0.5 percent of the population in Germany is already vaccinated, as can be seen from the information on the “Our World in Data” site.

The majority of the Israeli population should be vaccinated by the end of the first quarter of 2021 – right around the general election on March 23. The vaccination strategy is part of the aggressive public relations campaign that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put at the center of his election campaign ahead of the March vote. Apparently, Netanyahu is counting on a successful vaccination campaign to convince voters to forget his corruption procedures and the economic damage caused by the corona crisis.

In Israel have been around since the beginning of the corona pandemic 467,000 Cases of contagion recorded. More than 3500 People died in the country with nine million inhabitants as a result of the infection.

The Total number of people vaccinated in Germany was included on Friday according to the RKI 476,959. Be on Thursday 50.938 the RKI announced that other people were vaccinated. The vaccination quota is now nationwide at 0.57 percent.

There are still major differences between the federal states. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania remains the front runner with a vaccination rate of 1.5 percent, ahead of Saxony-Anhalt with 0.88 percent and Schleswig-Holstein with 0.82 percent. Thuringia comes in last with a rate of 0.37 percent. Also relatively little has been vaccinated so far in Saxony with 0.38 percent and in Lower Saxony with a vaccination rate of 0.4 percent.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

Worldwide have got over 87.34 million People infected with the coronavirus. 1.888 million died of or with the virus, according to a survey by the Reuters news agency based on official data on Thursday. The US is hardest hit with over 21.22 million infections and 361,143 deaths.

In the United States have more than 299.904 People infected with the coronavirus within 24 hours. That comes from the data from the US disease agency CDC from Thursday. The number of deaths increased by 3844.

Portugal experienced its worst pandemic day to date on Friday. With 10,176 new infections and 118 fatalities, the health authorities in Lisbon reported the highest number since the beginning of the Corona crisis. The new infections in the country with 10.3 million inhabitants had already exceeded the previous record of December 31 (7627) on Wednesday with a daily value of 10,027. Health Minister Marta Temido warned her compatriots on Wednesday: “The next few days will be very tough”. The previous highest number of deaths with Covid-19 in one day was 98 on December 13th.