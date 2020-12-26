The RKI reports 14,455 new corona infections in Germany within 24 hours on Christmas Day. Another 240 people died. The so-called seven-day incidence drops to 170.7 from 188.8 last. An overview in graphics and numbers.

D.he German health authorities have a total of 24 hours 14,455 New corona infections reported. Also were 240 recorded further deaths, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning.

However, these figures are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. The RKI expected a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays.

Last Saturday were 31,300 New infections reported within a day. The previous high was reached on Friday a week ago with 33,777 Infections, however 3500 Late registrations included. The highest number of deaths was 952 last Wednesday (December 16).

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was on Saturday 170.7. On Tuesday was with 197.6 a peak has been reached.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,627,103 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of December 26th, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a documented Sars-CoV-2 infection rose as of Saturday 29,422.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report on Thursday 0.97 (Previous day: 0.92) – There is no more up-to-date value because the RKI did not publish a corresponding situation report on Friday evening due to the holiday. This R value means that 100 infected people infect 97 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.

Corona numbers in Europe

The health authorities in Italy have registered more than 19,000 corona infections within one day after just under two weeks. Almost 19,040 corona cases have been reported, it said on Friday. The last time it was higher was on December 12th, when it was just under 20,000 infections. Almost 460 deaths with Sars-CoV-2 were registered within 24 hours.

Italy has had more than 71,000 deaths from the corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic and recorded a total of almost 2.03 million corona infections. Recently, a trend of falling infection numbers appeared to be emerging. The experts from the Ministry of Health spoke of a flattening curve in the number of new infections. At the same time, however, they emphasized that the curve is flattening out more and more slowly.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

The US epidemic agency CDC announced on Thursday that 3362 people were in the after being infected with the coronavirus United States died within 24 hours. The number of new infections increased by 221,408 to 18,391,571 within one day.

The Ministry of Health in Brazil reported 58,428 new infections on Thursday. This increases the total number of infections to 7.423 million. The number of deaths rose by 762 to 189,982 within 24 hours. Brazil has the most infections and deaths worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic after the US.

Shortly before the start of a third partial lockdown in Israel the corona numbers in the country rose to their highest level in almost three months. The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that 3958 new cases had been reported within 24 hours – there had not been that many in the Mediterranean country since the beginning of October.

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported 9,679 new infections with the coronavirus and 665 deaths on Friday. This increases the total number of corona infections in Mexico to around 1.37 million, 121,837 people who tested positive for corona died. According to the Mexican government, the real number of corona cases is probably significantly higher.

China reported 20 new corona cases for Friday, after 14 the day before. The state health authority announced that twelve of the new infections were found among people who had entered the country. Of the eight infections transmitted domestically, six occurred in northeastern Liaoning Province and two in Beijing. In addition, 19 people without symptoms had tested positive for Covid-19. China does not include these asymptomic cases in its statistics. According to the information, there were a total of 86,933 corona cases and 4634 deaths in China.