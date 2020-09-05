The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) classifies numerous countries as corona risk areas. A vacation there entails a coronavirus test. The list is continuously updated. An overview.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and federal ministries declare numerous countries to be Covid 19 risk areas. Among other things, travel warnings apply for Spain, France, Croatia, also for Montenegro and Albania on the Balkans.

Here are the basic Coronavirus facts and the Corona news from Germany. We also offer you the current case numbers in a map of Germany.

Update from September 3, 9:21 a.m.: The Canary Islands are now also on the List of corona risk areas of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). So that’s whole Spain to the corona risk area been declared. The Federal Foreign Office has also issued a travel warning for the popular holiday islands. This is affected Gran Canaria and Tenerifethat have become hotspots. So far, the AA has warned against traveling to mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. Vacationers are now required to get a free one Corona test and go into quarantine until a negative result.

In Croatia Another region was added to the list of corona risk areas. The region Zadar has been running the RKI since September 2nd Šibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia (August 20). The holiday destination on the Adriatic has come more and more into focus due to the increasing number of infections.

Update from August 20, 12:18 p.m.: Croatia is now on the list of corona risk areas, announced the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) on Thursday. Accordingly, holiday regions on the Adriatic coast apply – the counties Šibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia are considered a risk area.

Luxembourg however, according to RKI information Not more than risk area. Also in Romania the areas (“districts”) Ialomita, Mehedinți and Timis are currently no longer considered risk areas. For this, the institute put the Romanian region of Vâlcea on the list.

Update from August 15, 8:46 a.m.: The Foreign Office has been warning since August 14th now before traveling on that mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands – So all of Spain except the Canaries. This means that travelers returning from the holiday islands of Mallorca and Ibiza, which are particularly popular with Germans, have to be in quarantine embark on a negative Corona test present.

In addition, there is now also the Belgian province of Antwerp on the list of areas for which one Travel warning pronounced – a full list can be found below in the text. After many holidaymakers from Austria had already returned from Croatia, Austria is now apparently planning to issue another travel warning.

Update from August 14, 2:49 p.m .: France’s capital Paris was now using again as an area increased virus spread classified, so it says on the website of the Federal Foreign Office. As a result, the local authorities could be selected there again Restrict areas of public life. The same applies to the Bouches du Rhône department. The region is located in the south of the country and also includes the popular city Marseille.

A US study has now come to a terrifying result: According to this, the coronavirus is probably more deadly than the Spanish flu. Shortly before the federal-state meeting with Chancellor Merkel on the corona crisis, the federal government is already taking a measure.

Corona risk areas: Lack of travel warnings for the Balearic Islands are surprising

Update from August 13th: Measures Germany when evaluating Corona risk areas with double standards? The number of New Covid-19 infections is open Mallorca and Ibiza* Long exceeded the critical value – and still nothing happens. Doing so will be loud ARD Tagesschau in the Balearic Islands Travel warnings expected.

Corona risk areas: Bucharest and several areas in Romania are added

Update from August 13th: In Romania Corona infections are increasing. The capital Bucharest is now supported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in addition to other areas – Bacău, Brăila, Brașov, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Ilfov, Prahova, Vaslui, Vrancea – listed in the list of corona risk areas. The international list of corona risk areas can be found below in the text.

Update from August 12th: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has other regions in Spain on Tuesday (August 11th) classified as a corona risk area: Madrid and the Basque Country. Spanish regions, including Catalonia with the tourist metropolis of Barcelona and the beaches of the Costa Brava, have been on the list since the end of July:

Corona risk areas in Spain :

Entire mainland (since August 14)

Balearic Islands (since August 14th)

Corona risk area: RKI puts region in Belgium on the list

Update from August 9th: Due to rapidly increasing Infection numbers is now also the region around the Belgian city Antwerp from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as a Risk area been classified. Even the Belgian government advises its citizens not to travel to the area. The mayor of the port city responded to that Corona cases and orders stricter measures. He has also built a “Corona village” outside the city gates, where citizens can live on the virus can be tested.

Update from August 8th: The Robert Koch Institutethat together with the The Federal Ministry of Health, the Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of the Interior, for Construction and Home, defined the risk areas during the corona pandemic, has expanded its list. Also a region near the Bulgarian golden sands is affected.

Corona risk areas: RKI expands warning – region on the golden sands affected

Some regions in Australia, Bulgaria and Romania, but for them no more warning since August 21 consists.

You can find a list of all countries that are considered risk areas below in the text.

Update from August 6, 2020: You are urgently warned against entering some countries. Returners are obliged to take a corona test from Saturday (August 8).

Update from August 4, 2020: The Corona test compulsory for travelers returning from Covid-19 risk areas comes, only the timing is not yet clear.

“We have the first drafts,” declared the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn in the ARD–Morning magazine: “We want to coordinate this well, also with the countries, because it must be possible to live this on site at the airports, for example, or at the train stations.”

An exact date for the introduction of the coronavirus tests So there is still no – at least not nationwide. Because: Bavaria has once again chosen a special path in the Corona crisis. There has been a free one since the start of the summer holidays Covid-19 test station at Munich Airport. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) affirmed that in Bavaria overall should go faster than in the federal government.

Corona risk areas: Travel warning for countries in the Balkans and regions in Spain

Update from July 31, 2020: The Foreign Office has one official travel warning for the northern Spanish regions Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre published. The Foreign Office announced on Friday that tourist trips that are not necessary are currently being warned again due to the high number of infections and local closures. Accordingly, there are new regional foci of infection with an incidence of more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. In the other regions, the number of new infections is below this value. The most popular holiday island of the Germans – Mallorca – is spared the travel warning.

Update from July 31, 2020: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has its list of risk areas changed on July 31st. A European country is now part of it: Spain. “Spain – the autonomous communities Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre are currently considered risk areas “, can be read on the RKI website. In the three areas in Spain, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, the

The threshold of more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants exceeded in the past seven days.

The Foreign Office (AA) has so far issued a travel warning for the three regions in Spain Not pronounced. Due to the sharp increase in infections, the AA has so far only advised against tourist travel to the three areas on Tuesday (July 28).

Corona risk areas: A travel warning applies to these countries – whoever drives anyway must expect severe consequences

First report from July 30, 2020:

Berlin – Around the Corona crisis in Germany To keep in check and to be able to trace infection chains, the Federal Government advises against “unnecessary, tourist trips abroad”. While some countries are exempt, others are Risk area.

For the time being, a travel warning for these countries applies until August 31, 2020. Anyone who visits a risk area nonetheless must go into a 14-day quarantine on their return. In addition, travelers from risk areas are to be tested for the corona virus free of charge.

The classification as Risk area takes place through cooperation between the Federal Ministry of Health, the Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs. The following countries are currently considered a risk area.

Risk areas according to the Robert Koch Institute / as of September 3 *:

* The list of corona risk areas was edited on September 3rd.

Experts are worried precisely because it will not be easy to record new infections upon re-entry into Germany – how many infected people are entering is simply unclear. Those who refuse to take a test after entering the country or who test positive have to 14 days in quarantine *.

Researchers and doctors around the world strive to treat corona patients successfully. Two drugs are used in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute explains the effect. Soon, travelers returning from risk areas will have to take a mandatory corona test after their arrival – if necessary, they will be forced to do so by the police. Meanwhile, a high school trip to Croatia for German students with infections with Sars-CoV-2 ended. (lb) * Merkur.de and ruhr24.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network.

