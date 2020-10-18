Scientists examined risk factors of a corona infection and simulated different scenarios of the spread of aerosols indoors.

Kobe / Munich – Summer is an important factor in fighting Corona infections A little out of focus – the protection against Aerosols in Interiors. In the cool seasons of autumn and winter, when people spend more time inside, the risk of infection is minimized Aerosols but of great importance. Japanese researchers have now shown in a video what to look out for in order to achieve the Risk of infection to be kept as low as possible indoors.

Corona: Researchers simulate different scenarios using a supercomputer

The Japanese scientists of the Research Institute Riken and the University of Kobe found that in addition to the already known rules – wearing one Mouth and nose protection and the distance to other people – there are other factors that go into it Interiors must be observed. In their simulations carried out by a Supercomputers were calculated, the researchers show how Aerosols spread indoors in various circumstances. In doing so, they took into account factors such as humidity and the Arrangement of people in the room. Various types of Mouth and nose coverings checked.

Corona: Risk of infection significantly increased in dry air

The researchers were able to use their simulation important and surprising new ones findings win. These could help in the cold season Corona infection events contain. Among other things, they found out that the risk of dealing with the Coronavirus * to infect at dry air is significantly higher than when it is damp. The moisture content in the air drops below 30 percent, is the risk of infection compared to a humidity of 60 percent already twice as high. In rooms where ventilation is not possible in winter, be humidifier useful to that risk of contagion.

Corona: The greatest risk of infection comes from the person sitting next to you – not the person opposite

In addition, the Japanese scientists found that people who have a Visor wear as a mouth and nose covering, clearly more aerosols spread as people who are an ordinary Cloth mask to use. If several people sit together at a table and face to face, the can distance 1.5 meters are only adhered to in the rarest of cases. However, the highest risk of infection is in this case Not from Opposite people from, but from Neighbors.

For Choirs the researchers recommend the number of Attendees to limit. In addition, the distances be enlarged between the individual singers. According to the scientists, it will Coronavirus * mainly transmitted via the smallest droplets. These are the Speak, To sing and Sneeze pushed out. The so-called Aerosols can float in the room for a long time, even for several hours, if the air is calm and can become infected with the if inhaled Coronavirus * to care.