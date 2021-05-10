V.Public transport companies and transport politicians have always opposed the image of local transport as a corona source of danger. Now they have also had it examined how justified the fears are of contracting the corona virus while traveling by bus and train. The new study will be presented this Monday and comes to the conclusion that the risk of infection in local public transport is no higher than in private transport.

The study was commissioned by the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) and a large part of the federal states. The VDV contributed 20 percent to the costs of 2 million euros, as did the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. The lead rests with the state of Baden-Württemberg, which paid 230,000 euros of the expenditure.

The result should reassure commuters, employees and politicians alike. Maike Schaefer (Greens), Bremen Senator for Mobility and Chairwoman of the Conference of Transport Ministers, calls the results good news for regular customers and passengers who have not used buses and trains in the past few months. “There was a lot of distrust of local transport,” she told the FAZ. The study is used to see how safe local public transport is. “If you sit together at home with people you know and drink coffee inside without a mask, you run a higher risk of infection than if you take the train with strangers.”

The Berlin research institute Charité Research Organization (CRO) has been accompanying 681 volunteer participants for five weeks since February, who are between 16 and 65 years old and who have traveled around Frankfurt in the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV). The participants were evenly divided into a group for local public transport and a group for private transport in order to follow their daily journey of 15 to 30 minutes (one way) to work, training or school. During the study period, the daily average utilization of the RMV vehicles was around 47 percent.

No increased risk of infection

At the beginning and at the end of the study, the participants were medically examined by PCR testing (acute infection) or antibody testing (survived infection). The research institute found no difference in terms of a possible increased risk of infection when using local public transport compared to private transport. Regular trips in buses and trains did not lead to a higher risk of infection. The study began after a positive vote by the ethics committee of the Berlin Medical Association. Such an approach is said to be unique in the context of Covid studies in the mobility sector. The participants also kept a digital diary in which, in addition to their mobility behavior, contacts, cold symptoms or compliance with hygiene rules in local transport were recorded.



Baden-Württemberg’s Transport Minister Winfried Hermann expects the results of the study to enable people to get on the bus and train again with a better feeling and on a reliable factual basis. “Local public transport is not a virus thrower and no danger,” he told the FAZ