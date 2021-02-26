Risk groups should be given special protection in the corona pandemic. But how big are they anyway? A study is now getting to the bottom of this question.

Munich – Sars-CoV-2 is highly contagious, the Covid-19 disease following the infection in many cases is fatal. That has long been a certainty. But which people are particularly at risk of falling victim to the pandemic? In Germany, people have been talking about high-risk patients since the beginning, and they need special protection.

Although it is known that this includes the elderly and people with previous illnesses, this good resolution could not really be satisfactorily implemented. After all, it seems to work better with vaccination, even if it will be weeks before all citizens at particular risk have had their injections.

Risk groups in corona pandemic: More than a quarter of German citizens are at high risk

After all, according to a study published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 36.5 million people in Germany are at risk of a severe course of Covid-19. 21.6 million of them – and thus more than a quarter of the total population – are even classified as high-risk patients. The analysis mentioned shows the differences in age, gender, education, way of life and state. It is based on a national cross-sectional telephone survey between April 2019 and October 2020.

More than every second citizen in Germany over the age of 15 can be assigned to the risk group. Of the 36.5 million people, 51.1 percent are female, hence 48.9 percent are male. 30.6 percent of the over-15-year-olds in Germany live at a high risk of a severe course of Covid-19. Here, too, at 53.7 percent, the majority are women.

Risk groups in the corona pandemic: even in the twenties, one in five is there

The researchers also found that the risk rises rapidly even at a young age: 20.5 percent of people between 20 and 24 years of age are affected, 40.2 percent of those between 45 and 49 years of age, and the proportion of risk patients between 60 and 64 is 60.9 percent. In contrast, the development of the high-risk groups is initially very flat. The proportion is less than ten percent up to the fifth decade, and 17.7 percent among 60 to 64 year olds. The older semesters were all classified as high-risk.

In absolute terms, this means that 15.5 million people under the age of 60 represent an increased risk, three million of these age groups have a greatly increased risk. The gender difference is particularly noticeable among 45 to 49 year olds: Here, the risk group proportion is 35.5 percent for women, but 45 percent for men.

A member of the risk group: In Germany, more than half of adults are at risk of seriously contracting Covid-19 after a corona infection. © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Risk groups in corona pandemic: people with little education are at risk much more often

The differences in educational level are also significant. For example, 69.8 percent of people with a low level of education belong to the risk group; this value drops to 45.1 percent among citizens with a medium level of education and is 40.9 percent among those with a high level of education. It becomes even clearer for members of the high-risk group: These include 45.1 percent of the pool with low education, 21.9 percent with medium education and 23.9 percent with high education.

In terms of the way of life, people living alone have the largest share. They make up 45.9 percent of the risk group, 30.6 percent here are childless couples, 17.7 percent are families with children, whereby adult children also apply here. The remaining 7.8 percent are assigned a different way of life or this is not known.

In the high-risk group, those living alone make up the absolute majority with 53.5 percent, followed by childless couples with 34.8 percent. The proportion of families with children (7.3 percent) and other or unknown forms of life (4.5 percent) is significantly lower.

Risk groups in corona pandemic: Only in five federal states is the proportion among adults less than 50 percent

In relation to the federal states, the proportion of the risk and high risk group is highest in Saarland and lowest in Bavaria. The eastern federal states are disproportionately affected in comparison with the western ones. The proportion is lowest in the southern federal states.

Only in five countries do fewer than half of citizens aged 15 and over belong to the risk group: Bavaria (48.1 percent), Berlin (48.6 percent), Baden-Württemberg (48.7 percent), Hamburg (49.2 percent) ) and Rhineland-Palatinate (49.9 percent). In addition to Saarland (62.3 percent), Brandenburg (61.5 percent) and Saxony-Anhalt (61.1 percent) also achieve values ​​over 60. (mg)

List of rubric lists: © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa