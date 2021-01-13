The largest infection cluster has been raging in China for five months. Despite rapid action by the authorities, the number of cases continues to rise.

SHANGHAI taz | The security guard uses a barrier tape to flash the approaching passers-by in front of the luxurious IFC Mall: Anyone wishing to enter the luxurious shopping center opposite the iconic “Oriental Pearl Tower” must first present a valid health code on their smartphone and then pass a body temperature camera.

What is an integral part of everyday life in cities like Beijing is unfamiliar territory for the residents of the liberal economic metropolis Shanghai. Above all, the newly introduced measures demonstrate that fear of the virus is back in China.

The lung pathogen rages above all over a thousand kilometers north in Hebei province. In its capital Shijiazhuang, China’s largest infection cluster to date has long formed. The health authorities reported 115 new infections on Wednesday – more than in five months.

The almost 1,000 cases since the New Year have been spread across several cities in the northeast of the country, which increases the risk of uncontrolled spread. In an international comparison, this may seem very little at the moment. But in the temporarily virtually virus-free Middle Kingdom, such numbers cause indignation: Nationwide, more than 28 million people are now in quarantine at home.

The government has already issued a voluntary New Year travel warning

Provincial capital in “war mode”

Since then, the authorities have reacted extremely quickly and drastically. Shijiazhuang has been in “war mode” since Friday and has gone into a complete lockdown. High-speed trains from the surrounding province no longer take passengers in Shijiazhuang. The dispatch of medical personnel is in full swing.

The authorities are particularly alarmed in Beijing: Here, the forced quarantine for entries from abroad or domestic high-risk areas has been increased from two to three weeks in a state-assigned hotel room. In addition, all drivers from outside the city have to pass through nine checkpoints before they can enter Beijing. For the first time, it seems possible that China’s so far successful fight against the virus could tip over.

The state media are already swearing the population into a long-term struggle. In the party newspaper Global Times it is said, for example, that “new outbreaks are most likely to be triggered” in the next few days.

On the one hand, this has to do with the fact that the current cases are caused by a newer strain of the virus, which is much more infectious compared to the original variant from Wuhan. In addition, China has done well with its traditional strategy when it comes to containing clusters of infections in urban districts. However, in the current situation there is a hitherto new type of danger, namely the unnoticed contagion in village communities, which the authorities can only detect with a long delay.

In many sparsely populated areas, for example, there are hardly any facilities for corona tests. Asymptomatic infected people in particular are practically impossible to detect promptly.

New year celebrations are threatening to be canceled

It is already becoming apparent that the Chinese New Year celebrations could also be canceled. The holidays begin on February 12, when around half of the 1.4 billion Chinese travel to their families. The government has already issued a voluntary travel warning that could soon become a mandatory ban. State-owned company employees were encouraged to cancel family visits. Many private company employees are likely to follow suit.

At this critical time for China, a mission from the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected on Thursday to investigate the controversial question of the origin of the virus. Because of the tense situation in China, the scientists from abroad will have to be quarantined for the first time after their arrival in Wuhan.