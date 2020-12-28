The Federal Foreign Office organized flights home for stranded vacationers and business travelers. But not everyone wants to contribute to the costs.

Berlin – Eight months after the unprecedented Return campaign because of the Corona pandemic * the federal government has only a good quarter of the estimated cost sharing from the Air passengers cashed. Some want against that Payment notices even in court pull. According to a response from the Foreign Office to a request from the FDP MP Roman Müller-Böhm, which is available to the German Press Agency, there is meanwhile 60 lawsuits.

Until December 16, they paid fetched tourists or business travelers according to the Ministry 10.6 million euros into the state treasury. Corresponding 11 percent the total cost of the action calculated in June by 93.8 million euros. At the time, however, the Foreign Office assumed that the travelers brought back from all over the world a total of almost 40 percent.

The Federal Foreign Office started a “gigantic task” in March

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) had the Action on March 17th started together with tour operators and airlines after many countries closed borders and flight connections at short notice due to the corona pandemic. Overall were about 240,000 travelers brought back. The tour operators themselves flew the tourists who had booked with them free of charge.

The chartered for individual tourists and other willing returners Foreign Office itself machineswho completed 260 flights and around the end of April 67,000 people from around 65 countries brought back. People were stuck in New Zealand for a particularly long time *. They were then asked to pay up from June. The estimated ticket prices were in the range of cheaper economy tickets for the respective regions.

For flights from the Canary Islands and North Africa you had to 200 euros

For southern Africa and the Caribbean 500 euro

Returnees from South America and Asia had to 600 euros

Anyone who was brought back from New Zealand and Australia received an invoice for 1000 Euro

According to the State Secretary in the Federal Foreign Office, Miguel Berger, 28,728 payment notices had been sent by mid-December. How many of these were paid is not clear from the letter.

Corona return campaign – It costs the taxpayer

A cost sharing of the passengers is stipulated in the consular law. In addition to them, the EU also contributes to the flight costs with grants. The German taxpayers should, according to the original calculations of the AA, the bottom line 23 million euros or be involved in the action 24 percent.