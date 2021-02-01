Corona restrictions Vapaavuori: Finland is drifting into a situation where interest rate restrictions are not respected – “Tolku’s people start rebelling”

Vapaavuori said in an exam with Political journalists that we are now drifting into a situation where restrictions do not enjoy the respect of “nonsense” people.

Helsinki the mayor of the city Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) denies that the metropolitan area defied the will of the government.

“We follow the government’s strategy better than the government itself,” said Vapaavuori, Minister of Family and Basic Services, in an examination for political journalists. Krista Kiurun (sd).

There is a disagreement between the government and Vapaavuori as to whether hobby activities for children and young people should be opened up in the spreading capital region.

Last week, it was reported that in the Helsinki metropolitan area, recreational opportunities for people under the age of 20 will be opened in urban spaces “in a controlled and limited manner”. The government, for its part, has recommended that restrictions not be relaxed.

Vapaavuori said that if more drastic measures were to be taken because of the viral variants of the corona, it would be a completely different type of thing than children’s hobbies.

Free Mountain According to Finland, Finland has managed so well in the corona situation with relatively small restrictions, as people have complied with the restrictions and recommendations. According to Vapaavuori, however, we are now drifting into a situation where restrictions do not enjoy people’s respect.

“And people in common will rebel against these,” Vapaavuori said.

Vapaavuori said that restrictions on hobbies for children and young people create new, social problems such as mental health problems that may erupt as more serious issues while the epidemiological risk is quite small.

“The government’s strategy speaks of action being necessary, proportionate and constantly striking a balance between health, social, economic and fundamental rights,” he said.

According to Vapaavuori, it is difficult to justify, for example, that the hobbies of children and young people must be kept under control, but restaurants are open.

Kiuru saidthat while Korona has not been very serious for children and young people so far, children and young people can take the corona from their hobbies home.

He recalled that hobbies have become about 15 percent of all infections.

Kiuru wanted to add that there are no disgusting social and health authorities in Finland who would unnecessarily bully or make restrictions with their embarrassment.