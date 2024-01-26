Corona restrictions | Valtteri Bottas' representative said that his girlfriend came to the country before the restrictions – That is not true

Bottas' lawyer claimed that the duo came to Finland before the borders were closed. However, they arrived in the country only after that.

Formula driver Valtteri Bottas In the first corona spring of 2020, the administrator did not speak the truth in public about when Bottas and his Australian female friend Tiffany Cromwell arrived in Finland.

The case manager claimed in public that the two came to Finland before the borders were closed, although according to the documents seen by HS, they arrived in the country on a private plane only after the borders were closed.

At that time, only Finnish citizens and their family members were allowed to enter Finland, along with some other exceptional cases.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said on Fridaythat the authorities have subsequently clarified the admission of the Australian Tiffany Cromwell.

The investigation concerned whether Tiffany Cromwell received special treatment compared to other applicants for the country. According to the Constitution, everyone must be treated equally before the law.

According to some officials of the Border Guard, Cromwell's entry requirements were not met, but he was still allowed into Finland.

Based on the documentation seen by HS, neither Bottas nor Cromwell have been suspected of wrongdoing.

Bottas case manager Ville Ahtiainen told about the arrival of Bottas and Cromwell In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi April 1, 2020.

At the time, Ilta-Sanomat reported on Tiffany Cromwell's published Instagram photos from Lapland. According to the magazine, some commenters on Instagram wondered about the couple's supposed travel during the exceptional circumstances brought about by the corona epidemic.

“How did you get to Finland now that the borders are closed,” one commenter asked on Instagram, according to IS.

Ilta-Sanomat asked Bottas' case manager at the time how Cromwell had gotten to Finland.

“They have come to Finland long before the borders were closed in Finland,” Bottas' case manager Ville Ahtiainen told IS in an interview.

IS asked Ahtiainen if Bottas and Cromwell came to Finland before March 19. At that time, the entry restrictions came into effect.

Ahtiainen answered in the affirmative.

of HS according to documents seen by the Border Guard, Bottas and Cromwell arrived in the country only after March 19, in the latter part of the month. At that time, the restrictions were already in place.

On Friday, Ville Ahtiainen could not say what the reason for the discrepancy between the entry time he said and the actual entry time was.

“I haven't been on that flight myself,” he stated on Friday.

Ahtiainen said he wasn't going to start looking into the matter, and ended the call short.

Based on the documentation seen by HS, the authorities have not succeeded in finding out what exactly happened during Cromwell's admission.

The handling of the case was later transferred to the Ministry of the Interior. It decided at the end of last year that the matter does not warrant action.