Corona restrictions The Metropolitan Corps Group recommends that the restrictions be continued

Interest rate restrictions will continue in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The metropolitan coordination group for the metropolitan area concluded this at its meeting on Tuesday

Acting HUS, Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District As early as Monday, CEO Markku Mäkijärvi anticipates that the restrictions will have to be continued.

“After all, these numbers and predictions are such that I would still find it difficult to lift the restrictions.”

According to Mäkijärvi, estimates of the end of the ominous wave will vary from mid-February to the end of February. It weighs in the horizontal cup as the corona coordination group considers the duration of possible restrictions.

Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Social and Health Services Timo Aronkytö told Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that it did not make sense to continue the restrictions as such.

“So I wish they weren’t being continued in their current form,” he says.

Aronkytö bases his view on the fact that during the current restrictions, “the epidemic has tripled”.

There are currently a total of 347 coronary patients in hospital in the HUS area.

Read more: Hus recommends continuing the strict restrictions

Read more: THL: 5,977 new coronavirus infections reported in Finland – now 701 coronary patients in hospital, already 67 in intensive care