Corona restrictions The government is considering today when it is worth restricting the activities of entrepreneurs when the new interest rates authority soon comes into force.

Parliament is due to pass a new Infectious Diseases Act on Wednesday, which will expand the authorities’ right to close the premises of private entrepreneurs.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The government will meet on Tuesday evening at the Helsinki Estates House to consider how it will update Finland’s interest rate strategy when Parliament approves a new communicable disease bill on Wednesday.

The law is due to enter into force on March 1.

Thereafter, the municipality or regional government agency could close sports and sports facilities, swimming pools, dance halls, choir and amateur theater facilities, amusement and theme parks, amusement parks, zoos, indoor playgrounds and public lounges in shopping malls, including retail shops. to them.

HS data According to the government, it is considering what measures could be taken in the regions already now, at least not yet in Finland at a worse secondary level defined by the government in January.

At that time, the same restrictions are to be introduced throughout the country, regardless of the situation in the region. At the third level, a stand-by law will be introduced and possibly curfew.

It is likely that the government’s instruction will initially emphasize the restriction of public facilities for sports activities and shopping centers.

New according to the law, the status of private entrepreneurs could be closed for only two weeks at a time and only in an area specifically defined by law in the phase of a coronavirus pandemic.

There should be entries in the law on the hygiene regulations of shops. If the entrepreneur does not obey the regulations, as a last resort, the authorities also have the option to close the deal for a fixed period.

According to the bill, passengers must also be offered the opportunity to maintain an adequate level of hygiene in the means of transport.

Most of Finland is either in the propagation or worse acceleration phase, in which case legal measures can be introduced

Tuesday the negotiations are apparently not intended to take final decisions yet, but to make preliminary guidelines.

On the basis of them, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will soon finalize new guidelines for the regions, which will still be approved by the government.

Final decisions are likely to be made as soon as the president approves the law, possibly next week.

The law is likely to enter into force on March 1, after which regional authorities will be able to act in accordance with the law, regardless of what the government’s future guidance to regional authorities is.

Government new last so-called hybrid strategy in January towards the end.

The government then brought along an earlier strategy based on the corona situation in different regions a three-step plan.

The refinement was made mainly because variants of coronaviruses have also entered Finland, which tend to spread quickly and easily.

Government said in late January that it would update the plan after Parliament decides on a new infectious disease condition. The Communicable Diseases Act provides new tools for regional authorities to fight the coronavirus.

The government emphasized that it was working to reduce encounters between citizens and thereby prevent the spread of the virus by shutting down the hobbies of adults rather than children.

“Restrictions on adults are absolutely crucial. In this way, we can save children and young people from restrictions. For adults, we are looking at all possible options from which we can reduce contacts, ”Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said on January 26thas.