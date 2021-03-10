Corona restrictions The effects of restricting children’s and young people’s physical activity are already visible – researcher warns of ‘mental health bomb’

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, prescribed hobby restrictions may have long-term effects on adolescents. At worst, the restrictions can put an end to the exercise hobby altogether, in which case there may be a “mental bomb” in addition to the “immobility bomb”.

“Exercise hobby is much more for children and young people than hobbies and leisure ”, a researcher at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Kaija Appelqvist-Schmidlechner points out.

As a specialist researcher in THL’s mental health team, Appelqvist-Schmidlechner specializes in the well-being of children and young people, exclusion and the importance of physical activity for well-being. He has also coached athletics juniors in Tampere Pyrinnö.

The importance of exercise for children and young people has come to the fore in the last year, when recreational activities have been restricted in many ways due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Even today, guided group hobbies for people over the age of 12 are banned in most countries for at least the next three weeks. The teenagers have again had to practice independently or through a video connection. Sociality is gone.

With exercise is important for everyone, but in childhood and adolescence various developmental tasks are going through, in which hobbies play an important role.

“A hobby is a place where children and young people form and nurture social relationships, can practice social skills or how to receive feelings of disappointment or success, and how to act in different situations, such as under tension or pressure.”

Exercise can be the only place where a child or young person feels good about something and gets success – and perhaps also the only places in everyday life where there is a trusted adult next door.

Appelqvist-Schmidlechner is concerned about the inequality caused by interest rate restrictions.

Problems tend to pile up: those who are already struggling are more likely to suffer from the situation.

“Some are doing quite well, have been active for a long time and are encouraged to exercise at home. But for those who have more challenges in their daily lives, there is a tough place to take away the meaningful thing, the joy of life and a safe environment. ”

“ “For young people, friends are really important and it is known that one of the big motivators of sports is friends, friends and belonging to a group.”

Studies according to exercise has a positive effect on mental health and mental well-being. It is also known that the level of exercise for children and young people is too low.

Sports clubs fight without a crown to keep kids engaged in exercise. It is the group in particular that would need an exercise hobby to support well-being, growth and development that is usually in danger of falling first.

Kaija Appelqvist-Schmidlechner­

Restrictions can stop the exercise hobby altogether. The fear is that children and young people will become passive and the hobby will no longer start when the world is a bit more normal again.

“This can have very long-term effects on reducing the amount of exercise for children and young people. Can we expect a mental health bomb and an exercise bomb in the future? ”

Annually The published Youth Barometer measures the values ​​and attitudes of Finnish young people aged 15-29. The latest, the 2020 Youth Barometer, tells a stark story. Young people are more dissatisfied with their lives than ever before.

The historically low level of dissatisfaction in the survey is not related to the suspension of hobbies, but to restrictions on social contacts. However, these things are difficult to distinguish. The material has only been collected at the beginning of the restrictions.

According to the school health survey, children and young people are doing better than ever before in a coronavirus pandemic. Despite the well-being, however, there is a underlying problem that Appelqvist-Schmidlechner fears will increase with interest rate restrictions.

“Well-being is polarized. There are a large number of those who have done really well, but a growing number of those who are doing poorly. My concern is especially where things were already in the knot. “

Due to the cessation of hobbies and other restrictions, even the slightest protective factors for children and young people may disappear and the difficulties that were previously manageable may deepen. This is exactly what Appelqvist-Schmidlechner is referring to with the mental bomb.

“As problems worsen and accumulate, we are dealing with children and young people who are demanding more robust methods from our service system.”

“We should invest even more in low-threshold services that support well-being, so that specialist care is not overburdened with the need for help.”

“ “It’s easier to deny everything than to start wondering if there are some ways to exercise safely.”

The number of football fans was most affected by the spring and autumn restrictions.­

Restrictions Appelqvist-Schmidlechner considers it necessary and justified, although it is concerned about children and young people. Under the latest restrictions, physical education opportunities for primary school children have been kept open, which is a very good thing, according to the researcher.

“These are difficult decisions, things need to be weighed carefully and so be sure to be done. Potential impacts and risks need to be recognized and discussed. We must be prepared to accept the multiplier effects that may result from brackets and restrictions. ”

Appelqvist-Schmidlechner believes that it would be possible to practice some species safely, but demarcation can be difficult.

Special situation has now lasted for about a year and affected the number of enthusiasts. Executive Director of the Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta says about eight percent of licensed players dropped at the turn of the year. That means about 4,000 enthusiasts.

“Probably more has left this spring. Floorball is also played a lot without a license. The estimate is that the drop will be even greater there, ”Ilmivalta states.

In most parts of Finland, sport training has been quite intermittent and it has not been possible to play games since the end of November. Of particular concern in the union are those who are involved mainly for the sake of exercise and fun.

“People have a hard time playing, but when they can’t play, in quite a few places, slippers have been put on a pound. In some places, the effects have been really dramatic. ”

The floorball association commissioned a survey of players who were still in action last year but no longer this season. There were about 2,000 responses.

Well over half of the adults thought they could continue the sport sometime later, but for children and young people, three-quarters reported that they would hardly return to the sport anymore. It is “quite inconsolable” according to Ilmivvalta.

“ “I think the floorball crowd is ready to be in the elevator for three weeks if we can get back to a little more normal after that.”

The latest with regard to restrictions, the floorball association considered whether the season should be put in the package and the focus shifted to summer and the coming season. But there were a lot of messages coming out of the field with the message that we are still trying.

“Now our goal is to be able to play after Easter. The stretch is stretched from April to the end of May. For the summer, a lot of measures have been thought to get people back on the move and into the sport. ”

The floorball association is hopeful that the lockout will help the current situation, as long as it is taken seriously.

“ “It’s challenging as the number of 5-12 year olds continues to decline over the next few years.”

The small number and decrease of groups starting hobbies is reflected in the number of sports enthusiasts.­

Finland Head of Member Services of the Football Association Taneli Sopanen says the number of enthusiasts dropped 6.3 percent last year compared to the previous year. That means a little over 8,500 enthusiasts, but the situation could be much worse.

“That 8,500 is a kind of combat victory. In the spring of 2020, we were more than 30,000 players behind the previous year’s comparison figure, ”says Sopanen.

In the spring and fall, restrictions were most affected. The calm coronavirus situation in the summer saved a lot when games could be played.

“In that sense, we’ve probably suffered relatively less than indoor species.”

What is worrying, however, is that almost the entire drop comes from the 12-year-olds and younger age groups.

Major the reason for the disappearance of child enthusiasts is that the clubs have not been able to implement groups of novice enthusiasts.

Football schools or summer camps could not be organized either at all or, if they could, there have been significantly fewer players than before. Parents probably haven’t dared to bring their children to hobby.

“It’s not that the old ones have quit, but that new enthusiasts have not come to patch up the natural turnover, which is relatively high in the younger age groups.”

Despite the winning victory, the loss is significant for the Football Association. Especially when these age groups have shrunk anyway.

“It’s challenging as the number of 5-12 year olds continues to decline over the next few years. We need to reach new ones even better and try to stick to those who come into the sport. ”