E.One and a half weeks before the start of the knockout phase in the European Football Cup, the entry restrictions due to the corona pandemic are disrupting the plans of several German clubs. For RB Leipzig, the search for a new venue for the Champions League game against Liverpool is turning into a race against time. Borussia Mönchengladbach is also preparing for such a scenario and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim can definitely not play in the Europa League as planned at Molde FK in Norway.

Leipzig must name a replacement host or a new date by Monday for their first leg of the first leg in the Champions League on February 16 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at Dazn). Borussia Mönchengladbach is also looking for an alternative solution for the Champions League game against Manchester City scheduled for February 24 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN). “The current state of affairs is that we cannot play in Borussia Park, but should look for an alternative location. It is now up to the weekend to decide where we can play, ”said Borussia’s sports director Max Eberl on Friday. They asked in different places, including FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

Restrictions in Germany and Norway

The reason is the corona restrictions in Germany and Norway. There is an entry ban in Germany from high-risk countries in which the virus has mutated until February 17. This includes Great Britain. Norway has imposed a general entry ban for foreigners since January 29th. Given the situation, it seems unlikely that the restrictions will be relaxed in the next few days.

RB is working flat out on a solution. The people of Leipzig couldn’t and didn’t want to say on Friday what it might look like. “We work in all directions. One thing is certain, the game will not fail. But we will not give any water level reports, ”said RB spokesman Till Müller at an online press conference. Coach Julian Nagelsmann had asked CEO Oliver Mintzlaff about the state of affairs immediately beforehand. “There is still no new stand and therefore nothing to announce,” said the RB coach.

A failure of the game, which would then be rated 3-0 for Liverpool, does not want and will not afford RB. The move to other European countries is obvious, even if in the back of the mind there is certainly still the hope of a real home game with the help of politics. After Salzburg or London were initially considered to be options and the Polish cities of Gdansk and Krakow were also said to have been examined, Budapest should now be the favorite. The “Sportbuzzer” reported on Friday.

Exceptions for athletes in Hungary

According to this, internal border controls and also strict entry regulations apply to Hungary until at least March 1st. Exceptions are provided for professional athletes. A negative test result would be sufficient for the return trip to Germany, since Hungary, unlike Great Britain, is not classified as a high-risk country.

Like RB, Mönchengladbach is also in lively exchange with the European association Uefa, which had previously agreed to support. “We try to prepare for many scenarios. Will there be an exchange of home rights, will we find another country beyond February 17th, where we have a greater guarantee that English teams are allowed to enter? ”, Eberl described the scenarios on Friday.

Similar concerns are currently plaguing Hoffenheim. The second round first leg on February 18 will not take place in Norway as originally planned, confirmed TSG spokesman Holger Kliem at the video press conference of the Bundesliga club on Friday. “At the moment, negotiations are in progress for an alternative venue, that should be clarified by Monday.”