Corona restrictions Joy tore the green light of children’s and young people’s hobbies at sports clubs: “Quite shouts of joy and hearts full of messages”

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, urban indoor recreation venues have been closed since the end of November last year.

27.1. 17:46 | Updated 27.1. 17:55

This is what the executive director of the basketball club Torpan Boys (Topo) says Jomi Suhonen. The flood of messages began immediately after the Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group announced that activities for children and young people could continue on a limited basis from 1 February. Topo’s indoor rehearsals have been on hiatus since Nov. 27.

“Yes, this means reopening operations. Of course, there has been activity all the time, but it has taken place outdoors, ”says Suhonen.

“We had already arranged a meeting with the club’s coaches on Saturday on how to proceed. I think we can get started on Monday. We also use a lot of privately owned halls, i.e. tomorrow [torstaina] I make a lot of calls. ”

Perhaps the training break is particularly well illustrated by the message Suhonen received from the mother of a four-year-old boy.

“The boy had told his mother that Helsinki would tell us today whether the indoor training would continue. They [alle kouluikäiset] have been on a complete break. If the ban had continued, they would also have started outdoor training. ”

HIFK’s junior chief Jari Riihinen says the same as Suhonen: there will be messages.

“I’m really glad that the nine-week break ends. The phone has sung messages and everyone is really happy. ”

Riihinen points out that there are still restrictions, but the most important thing can continue.

“We don’t get to the old days, but we do get to practice hockey, which is why children and young people are with us. If the away games continue, the Hockey Association will probably know. ”

Riihinen says that during the corona break, the juniors have mainly practiced outdoors in small groups.

“Fortunately, it was a decent winter for a while. Everyone has been eager to get on the ice, but it’s different. ”

Also Executive Director of Elise Gymnastics Gymnastics Club Miia Green rejoices when the exercises can continue indoors.

“We’ve done a lot of work to ensure that operations can be maintained remotely or in outdoor blocks, but it’s so difficult, especially in mid-winter,” Green says via text message.

Restrictions on hobby activities are not a problem for the gymnastics club, he said.

“We have been doing this all autumn. Procedures in this respect are already well established. ”