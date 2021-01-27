Corona restrictions Joy tore the green light of children’s and young people’s hobbies at sports clubs: “Quite shouts of joy and hearts full of messages”

Sport|Corona restrictions
In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, urban indoor recreation venues have been closed since the end of November last year.
27.1. 17:46 | Updated 27.1. 17:55
“Mobile began to beep loudly. Quite shouts of joy and hearts full of messages. Time dragged me to speak. ”
This is what the executive director of the basketball club Torpan Boys (Topo) says Jomi Suhonen. The flood of messages began immediately after the Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group announced that activities for children and young people could continue on a limited basis from 1 February. Topo’s indoor rehearsals have been on hiatus since Nov. 27.
“Yes, this means reopening operations. Of course, there has been activity all the time, but it has taken place outdoors, ”says Suhonen.
“We had already arranged a meeting with the club’s coaches on Saturday on how to proceed. I think we can get started on Monday. We also use a lot of privately owned halls, i.e. tomorrow [torstaina] I make a lot of calls. ”
Perhaps the training break is particularly well illustrated by the message Suhonen received from the mother of a four-year-old boy.
“The boy had told his mother that Helsinki would tell us today whether the indoor training would continue. They [alle kouluikäiset] have been on a complete break. If the ban had continued, they would also have started outdoor training. ”
HIFK’s junior chief Jari Riihinen says the same as Suhonen: there will be messages.
“I’m really glad that the nine-week break ends. The phone has sung messages and everyone is really happy. ”
Riihinen points out that there are still restrictions, but the most important thing can continue.
“We don’t get to the old days, but we do get to practice hockey, which is why children and young people are with us. If the away games continue, the Hockey Association will probably know. ”
Riihinen says that during the corona break, the juniors have mainly practiced outdoors in small groups.
“Fortunately, it was a decent winter for a while. Everyone has been eager to get on the ice, but it’s different. ”
Also Executive Director of Elise Gymnastics Gymnastics Club Miia Green rejoices when the exercises can continue indoors.
“We’ve done a lot of work to ensure that operations can be maintained remotely or in outdoor blocks, but it’s so difficult, especially in mid-winter,” Green says via text message.
Restrictions on hobby activities are not a problem for the gymnastics club, he said.
“We have been doing this all autumn. Procedures in this respect are already well established. ”
Guidelines for children and young people in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa
■ The composition of the hobby group is well established and based on pre-registration. The facilities are only opened for reserved shifts and not for open use.
■ The activities follow the instructions of the authorities and, in the case of exercise, the health safety guidelines issued by the Olympic Committee on safety distances, hand hygiene and the use of face masks.
■ Instructors and participants over the age of 12 will wear a face mask if there is no health barrier to using the face mask. The use of a face mask is required at other times except during sports performances.
■ The operation is carried out in such a way that close contacts can be avoided or significantly reduced.
■ The size of the hobby group must be dimensioned so that participants can maintain a safety distance. In large spaces, several groups can operate as long as they are not in contact with each other.
■ The organizer of the activity is responsible for sizing and supervising the group size and supervising other instructions.
■ Use of the dressing and washing facilities is limited to what is strictly necessary.
■ Escorts to the hobby, like parents, do not come indoors. Special arrangements may be made for the placement of pre-school children.
■ The cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa also strongly recommend private actors to follow the same restrictions and safety instructions in their hobby activities for children and young people.
