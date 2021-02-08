Corona restrictions Inspections of restaurants are often based on a report of maladministration – “If clearly indifferent operators are encountered, sanctions must be imposed,” says the councilor

Regional government agencies most commonly issue guidelines for violating coronavirus restrictions. Larger sanctions are very rarely distributed.

Restaurants restrictions are monitored in various ways by regional government agencies (avi). Violations of coronavirus restrictions are most commonly shared by Avit with instructions and very rarely with sanctions, such as an order to close a restaurant for a period of time.

“If there are clearly indifferent actors, sanctions must be imposed,” says the councilor Ismo Tuominen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

HS said previouslythat the bar in Rastila, Helsinki, had about 30 customers during the evening of 30 January, half of whom had been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. It may be a spread of a virus that spreads easily.

In the metropolitan area about 80 inspections of restaurants have been carried out during the first half of the year. Approximately one hundred inspections were carried out in the early part of Southern Finland and about 800 last year.

“Most of the sites have been based on reports of malpractice,” says the head of the alcohol administration unit Riku-Matti Lehikoinen.

According to Lehikoinen, announcements are made by customers, customers’ relatives, restaurant competitors or other players in the restaurant industry. For example, the reports suspect an excessive number of customers.

“No significant grievances, such as overfilling the restaurant, have been encountered during the inspections,” says Lehikoinen.

The restaurant may be filled to the limit and up to 75% of the restaurant.

“In general, there are quite a few customers in restaurants right now, albeit in an increasing direction.”

Lehikoinen reminds that many restaurants can look full, even if only half of the number of customer seats has been filled. The maximum number of customers allowed in the liquor license would already mean real congestion, which would hardly be able to move.

Usually According to Lehikoinen, the shortcomings in the inspections concern the plan in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act and a summary of it for customers. Remarks have also been made, for example, about shortcomings in the availability of hand-held hands or the placement of customer seats loose enough.

A request for an investigation into a possible violation of the opening hours has been sent to one place in the avi area of ​​Southern Finland. Provisions have been made in three places to maintain an adequate safety distance between customers and hygiene.

“It is clear that if you can leave the chains of infection in a restaurant, some part of the activity would require improvement, such as wiping surfaces or safety gaps,” says Lehikoinen.

Lehikoinen emphasizes that avi cannot order the restaurant to close because infections have left it. Instead, the key should be able to show that the place has been violated, for example by taking in too many people or due to poor hygiene.

Social- and the Ministry of Health Tuominen agrees.

“If infections have been found in restaurants, it does not necessarily mean that the law has been broken,” Tuominen says.

However, he stresses that now, if ever, it is important to step up controls.

“Now that epidemic time is likely to be less ahead than behind, it is important that inspections are carried out and slippage is addressed.”

According to Tuominen, restaurants have generally handled their affairs well, and he does not see it as good if indifference can spread.

“Everyone is tired, both customers and staff. There is a danger that the restaurant industry will spread the perception that it no longer matters. That’s when those who have done well will start to lose faith, ”says Tuominen.

Head of Unit Kristian Dahl The avista of Western and Inner Finland says that the problem area is often in restaurants, for example at bar counters, where there may be a lack of sufficient distance.

In the avi area of ​​Western and Inner Finland, inspections have been carried out both on the basis of notifications and by selecting risk areas. A total of 183 inspections were carried out in restaurants last year.

As a precautionary measure, for example, in case of violation of opening hours, avi has ordered the temporary closure of four restaurants.

“A significant proportion of the supervised sites, about 70 per cent, have received either an order or guidance. There have often been shortcomings at some level, and corrections have had to be made in the field, ”describes Dahl.

Tuomen considers that inspections should be sanctioned where necessary. It reinforces universality, meaning that at the same time others find that violations become sanctions.

“If a small minority in the restaurant industry doesn’t care, the answer is not to tighten everyone’s rules. The target is to take those rotten apples, ”describes Tuominen.