The UK government plans to lift all restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic in England by June 21. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when he presented his lockdown schedule in the House of Commons in London.

“We’re going down what I hope and believe is a one-way street to freedom, and that journey is made possible by the pace of the vaccination program,” said Johnson.

The lockdown is to be lifted in several steps every five weeks. The prerequisite, however, is that the positive trends in reducing the number of infections and the vaccination campaign can be continued and that no new virus variant changes the situation. The decisive factor is not the scheduled times, but the data from the pandemic, said Johnson.

The prime minister said that the way out of lockdown would be carefully but irrevocably taken. This is thanks to the determination of the British and the success of the vaccination campaign.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

All schools in the largest British part of the country should be reopened on March 8th The regions of Scotland and Wales, on the other hand, are relying on the gradual opening of schools, which began this week. Also social contacts are to be allowed again more than before in England from the second week of March. For example, home residents can receive visitors again.

The next step is to take place on March 29th. Up to six people or two households can then meet again outdoors. Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis or golf courses are also allowed to reopen.

From April 12th shops, museums and libraries should be allowed to receive visitors again. Pubs and restaurants should also reopen, if only for operation in outdoor areas.

At the earliest on May 17th, cinema visits and hotel stays should be possible again, as well as indoor club sports. Up to 30 people can meet again for weddings or other important events. International travel could possibly be allowed again. Up to 10,000 people could come together in football stadiums, for example.

The number of infections in the UK has dropped dramatically in the past few weeks. At the same time, more than 17.5 million people in the country have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus with a first dose. (dpa)