Corona restrictions Government line angers restaurant industry in metropolitan area – Enjoying dinner wines in a restaurant is almost impossible with current restrictions

Restaurant owner Sikke Sumari considers the current situation completely absurd.

Restaurants are dissatisfied in the metropolitan area with the slow-moving easing and communication of interest rate restrictions.

Some entrepreneurs in the sector expected that restrictions on the opening hours of restaurants in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area would have been eased. Now restaurants have to stop serving alcohol at 5pm and close their doors at 6pm.

Businesses and workers in the sector were deeply disappointed that the government decided last week not to address possible easing for restaurants.

Situation is nonsense for restaurants, says the restaurateur Sikke Sumari.

“Alcohol can be served even all day. So if you want to dock, then you will succeed. ”

Instead, drinking wine with dinner or having dinner has been made awkward. In the Sumari restaurant, the dilemma has been solved in many ways.

The restaurant usually does not open its doors until 5pm, which is when the serving of alcohol ends according to current restrictions. Opening very early on a weekday evening is also challenging, but opening at four also brings its own problems.

“People should order all food drinks before five o’clock. Then, for example, the dessert wine is heated on the table, if you have ordered one. And changing people’s eating habits is pretty tricky, ”Sumari describes.

Situation has aroused resentment in other entrepreneurs in the field as well.

The situation is caused by the uncertainty of the situation, as the instructions and regulations concerning restaurateurs change weekly, says the restaurateur of the Helsinki-based restaurant Kuurna Laura Hansen.

“We often hear about restrictions or guidelines coming into effect the next day on a Thursday afternoon. That is an impossible situation. The employer should invite employees to work at least one week’s notice. “

Hansen has therefore decided to keep his restaurant closed for normal dinner activities for the time being.

“We serve those people who are at work during the day and come after dinner to eat dinner. So with these restrictions, we will not be able to keep the doors open. We would make a loss. ”

For Hansen and also for customers, the constant uncertainty about the future is very heavy. Reservations have already been made for the restaurant for next weekend, but Hansen still doesn’t know if the restaurant can open its doors and with what restrictions.

“For us, the situation would change significantly if we could keep the doors open until 10 p.m. We don’t get even one table setting for this gap. ”

Multi the restaurateur would be pleased in this situation to allow the restaurants to return to the restrictions previously in place, which required the drink to stop at 10pm, Sumari speculates.

It would, in his view, be an appropriate step towards the opening up of society and would bring more predictability to the sector.

“We’re like in a loose log, a huge number of people don’t know what the work situation will be like next week.”

Yes, according to Sumar, there would be enough customers, because people have a strong need to meet each other, eat and party together.

“There would be a pent-up desire.”

Tourism and the restaurant industry interest group Mara has estimated that at least some of the dining restaurants and pubs will remain closed despite the end of the closure because strict restrictions do not allow for profitable business.