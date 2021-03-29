Corona restrictions Flattening coronary infections is not enough: HS asked the experts how much the disease situation should improve in order to avoid restrictions on movement.

According to THL’s Tar Grave, the incidence rate should be below 50, now it is over 300 in Hus. Husin Mäkijärvi says that the national trend gives an overly rosy picture of Hus’ situation.

Size There is a slight decrease in coronavirus infections in Finland, or at least a leveling off of the disease. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), 422 new coronavirus infections were reported in Finland on Monday.

There were a total of 458 infections on Sunday, 791 on Saturday and 512 on Friday.

However, a small change is not enough, experts and politicians estimate. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Sunday Up during the Prime Minister’s interview hourthat the incidence rates in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku are still high. Therefore, the draft law on restrictions on movement seeks to address this situation.

The government’s bill on restrictions on movement is progressing in Parliament. On Monday, the proposal began to be discussed in committees. However, Parliament will not have time to consider the bill before Easter.

HS asked three experts how much infections should be reduced so that movement restrictions are not needed, and what it would still require from people.

Husin Mäkijärvi: The Hus area can slip on the Estonian road

Markku Mäkijärvi­

“From many has already forgotten that under Christmas we had well under two thousand infections a week and were of great concern. Now there are 3,000 infections and we are considering whether the restrictions could be eased or not taken more, ”says the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Markku Mäkijärvi.

According to him, one can get a too rosy picture of the situation in Uusimaa from the national infection figures.

The reality is that the epidemic is concentrated in New Zealand, with two-thirds of infections and patients. The current restrictions have hardly changed the situation. In the second week, 3,050 infections were diagnosed in Uusimaa, last week 2,885.

“So the decline is five percent. That’s 165 infections less per week than during the peak week. It’s not much, ”says Mäkijärvi.

According to him, the infections should be at least halved so that the epidemic in the Hus region can be interpreted as clearly slowing down. That would mean a maximum of 1,500 infections a week.

This would only show up with a delay in the need for hospitalization. About 30–50 new patients a week would come to the wards, about 10–15 to intensive care. Its healthcare carrying capacity would last.

“I just heard about one family with all the family members we have in the hospital. It’s a long way off. ”

Mäkijärvi points out that in Uusimaa the number of infections is about the same, despite the restaurant closure, so that the proportion of infections from other infection sites has increased relatively.

Infections come from workplaces, schools, kindergartens and hobbies. For example, infections in children under the age of ten have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year.

Private meetings and various events also need to be further eliminated.

For those who are considering complying with the restrictions, Mäkijärvi reminds of the situation in Estonia. Estonia is now in proportion to its population the worst coronavirus situation in the world.

“Because we are as high as 3,000 infected in Uusimaa, there is really a risk of getting on the Estonian road. I didn’t even kill the hope that it would happen. The horror would be that hospitals would be filled with patients and people would have to be taken home from there. ”

THL Tar Grave: Incidence must be reduced to less than 50 cases per 100,000

Markku Tervahauta­

Health and the Director General of the Department of Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahaudan According to the Commission, a rapid reduction in the incidence of infections in high – incidence areas could mean that it would not be necessary to implement restrictions on movement.

The number of cases needs to be significantly reduced. It also delays the need for medical and intensive care.

According to Tar Grave, a maximum of 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants should be achieved in all areas in two weeks.

In Hus, for example, the incidence rate on Monday was 317 infections and in Southwest Finland 256 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tar grave under the current constraints, there is a high risk that the epidemic situation will rapidly worsen again. In addition, the closed space and varying regional constraints may need to be extended for a long time if the incidence level remains too high or the decline is slow.

“In order to significantly reduce the incidence rate rapidly, reduce the risk of flushing and reduce the burden of disease, it is necessary to be able to implement additional restrictions on a rapid schedule,” the CEO says in his email response.

Now people are required to follow the recommendations and guidelines regularly and carefully.

“The key now is to avoid all appointments and encounters, as far as practicable, other than those belonging to one’s own household.”

The tar grave recalls that THL instructs you to spend Easter accompanied by loved ones at home.

STM’s Voipio-Pulkki: Everyone can contribute to minimizing contacts with other people by their own actions

Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki­

Social- and the Strategy Director of the Ministry of Health (STM) Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkin it is not appropriate to set a single numerical value as a limit on whether or not movement restrictions are needed.

The introduction of restrictions must be proactive. Many factors, such as the population base of an area, affect how quickly changes in the epidemic situation are reflected in the key figures.

“The necessity assessment is based on the overall epidemiological assessment and the threat assessment based on it,” Voipio-Pulkki writes in his e-mail reply to HS.

“In the current situation, there is a very serious threat that the epidemic will turn to accelerating growth. It would overload social and health care. ”

According to the director of strategy, the bill temporarily restricting freedom of movement and close contacts will increase the means to combat that threat. The necessity and territorial application of the proposed restrictions will be assessed in connection with the adoption of the Government Decree.

Voipio-Pulkin according to everyone can now, through their own actions, contribute to minimizing contacts with other people.

The means are familiar:

Work remotely whenever possible. Strictly follow hygiene instructions in the workplace, including in break areas. Do not organize or attend parties and dinners.

Download and hold the Corona Flasher. Always wear the mask when you are in the same room with non-family members.

Strictly follow hygiene recommendations and official instructions. Encourage your loved ones to do the same.

If you experience even minor symptoms, apply for a corona test and do not meet people other than your family members until the result arrives.

If you are quarantined, follow it until you are released from it. That is absolutely essential.