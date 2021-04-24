F.For those who have been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 and for those who have recovered, the Federal Government believes that there should be certain exceptions to the applicable contact and exit restrictions. This emerges from a key issues paper agreed within the government on Saturday, which was prepared by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the heads of government of the federal states in preparation for the vaccination summit planned this Monday.

The decision-making authority here lies with the federal government. However, the amendment to the Infection Protection Act passed last week stipulated that the Bundestag and Bundesrat must approve such changes.

You are considered to have recovered for six months

The paper, which is available to the German Press Agency, states that entry regulations as well as access to shops and certain services should be granted the same exceptions for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered as for a seven-day period -Incidence of over 100 for those tested negative for the coronavirus apply. However, no relief should be granted when entering from so-called virus variant areas.

“Depending on the development of the infection situation, the vaccination rate and the scientific knowledge about the risk of infection for vaccinated, convalescent and tested people, further exceptions to protective measures will have to be made in the future”, is stated in the key issues paper of the government. However, the obligation to wear a face-to-face mask or the distance requirement would continue to apply to vaccinated, convalescent and tested people for a longer period of time.

Specifically, it says that exceptions should be made in the area of ​​contact restrictions for those vaccinated with a vaccine approved in the EU and for those who have recovered, especially in community facilities such as old people’s and nursing homes. “Appropriate exceptions should also be made in the area of ​​exit restrictions.” However, according to the Federal Government, the exceptions to be made for vaccinated and convalescents do not give rise to any entitlement to the opening of certain facilities – such as museums or swimming pools.

People who have recovered should be considered “who can prove a positive PCR test result at least 28 days ago”. This applies up to six months after the recovery has been established, since sufficient immune protection can be assumed for that time.

In the paper, which serves to prepare a corresponding ordinance under the Infection Protection Act, it is expressly pointed out that the relief and exemptions for certain groups of people are not about granting special rights or privileges, “but about the lifting of unjustified encroachments on fundamental rights” .

“It is high time that civil liberties came on the table”

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) told the “Handelsblatt”: “If it is certain that a vaccination not only protects against illness, but can also prevent the further transmission of the virus, this must be taken into account in the measures.” This is not a privilege for Vaccinated but a constitutional requirement. Lambrecht referred to the new regulation of the Infection Protection Act. According to this, the federal government was expressly authorized to “lay down special regulations, exceptions and reliefs for people who are expected to be immunized against the coronavirus”.

FAZ newsletter Coronavirus Daily at 12.30 p.m. SIGN IN

In mid-April, the Robert Koch Institute stated that, based on current knowledge, the risk of virus transmission by fully vaccinated persons was no later than the 15th day after administration of the second vaccination dose – or in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after administration of the first and only vaccination dose – less than if a negative rapid test was found in infected people without symptoms.

“It is high time that the federal-state consultations on Monday brought the rights of freedom for vaccinated people to the table,” said the domestic policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle. It is incomprehensible to him, “why the federal government comes out of cover with its proposals only after the adoption of the so-called federal emergency brake”.