Corona restrictions Espoo investigated coronary infections in 24,000 children and young people’s sports activities in February – zero intra-club infections

Espoo the sports department conducted an email survey of sports clubs this week to find out about the coronavirus infection situation.

To date, the survey has been answered by 25 sports clubs, which run a total of about 24,000 amateurs under the age of 20.

Almost all of the clubs that responded to the survey have had quarantined enthusiasts or instructors, but the exposures have come from school, home, or the workplace.

No further intra-club infections have been reported.

The survey has been answered by executive directors in larger clubs and club chairmen in smaller clubs.

“There are a few clubs where cases of corona have been reported but not their spread within the club. It shows that hobby activities are well managed, ”says Espoo Sports Services Manager Markku Sistonen notes.

“ “Based on this information, it appears that club activities do not increase infections.”

Hobby groups based on established composition and pre-registration. Parents of children and young people have not been allowed to follow the exercises. There is also a strong recommendation in Espoo that children and young people who play more than one sport should stick to the hobby of one club.

“Young people come to the hall or school with masks and don’t take them off until the rehearsal starts. Different hobby groups have an entrance through a different locker room, and the aim is not to use the locker rooms otherwise. You do not come to the place before the start of your own shift, in order to avoid staying in the same premises at the same time, ”Sistonen describes the corona measures.

Accelerated Due to the coronary infection situation, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has tightened assembly restrictions in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. In addition, today, Thursday, the Finnish government decided that group hobbies for people over the age of 12 can be suspended from 8 to 28 March. March in areas where coronavirus infections are spreading and accelerating. The decision concerns, among other things, the Helsinki metropolitan area and other Uusimaa countries.

“Hopefully [kyselyn] The results would be effective when considering the continuation or possible suspension of children’s and young people’s hobbies, ”says Sistonen.

The City of Espoo intends to continue to map the coronavirus situation in sports clubs.

“Of course, if the infections start to spread in the clubs, then it is understandable to suspend the activities, but based on this information, it seems that the club activities do not increase the infections,” Sistonen says.

“ “When conclusions are drawn from information, restrictions work best.”

Tomi Vuorenmäki gave instructions when Esport Oilers’ 13-year-old floorball team practiced in Tapiola Sports Park despite the Toini storm.­

Floorball club Executive Director of Esport Oilers Jouni Vehkaoja says they have not had any cases or exposures to the coronavirus in February.

“Throughout the pandemic, there have been two junior enthusiasts in the company, one of whom had been infected from school, the other from home,” Vehkaoja says.

Exposures Vehkaoja believes will continue to come from outside hobbies. Therefore, the groups are kept separate.

When considering restrictions, Vehkaoja hopes that decisions will be based on the knowledge that “it is not just closing and restricting what can be done”.

“I suggested to the city that they collect information from the clubs once a month. Then we would have up-to-date facts available at all times. When conclusions are drawn from information, restrictions work best. ”

According to Vehkaoja, the collection of data could provide other useful information if there is a need for restrictions on hobby activities.

“If the coronavirus gets spread through hobbies, then is there a certain age group or species in which it spreads? For example, is the risk higher on ice species than on other indoor ones? ”

In the largest some of the clubs that responded to the survey had not become aware of any cases of coronavirus. There were the most cases in the junior activities of Kiekko-Espoo. During February, there were four coronary infections among the club’s enthusiasts. They had all been infected outside of hobbies.

“All the cases were right in the first week of February when we had our first drills after the break. One of the cases did not have time to expose anyone, and in the other three cases we were informed immediately the day after the trainings, and these teams were quarantined. There were no further infections, ”Kiekko-Espoo ry’s executive director Niko Merikanto says.

Possibly tightening restrictions are worrying, as Korona Time has already reduced the number of enthusiasts. During the break, individual enthusiasts have dropped out of the Kiekko-Espoo groups, but the lack of newcomers is the biggest factor.

“We usually have about 3,000 enthusiasts, but now maybe 2,700 to 2,800. There have been no new disco and ring school students. Hopefully they have just postponed starting a hobby for a year. The old ones have been left out quite a few, but every enthusiast lost because of this is too much, ”says Merikanto.

According to Merikanto, the survey of sports activities shows that club activities can also run in the middle of a pandemic.

“Sure, our big wish is that things will continue. Although the coronavirus situation is difficult, the hobby is possible when the factors are committed and the systems work. ”

The e-mail inquiry sent to the clubs is in line with the city’s infection detection.

“Also from the point of view of infection tracing in the city of Espoo, the situation in children’s hobbies has been calm this year, also in recent weeks. We are following the situation closely, ”says Espoo’s Director of Basic Security Sanna Svahn notes.