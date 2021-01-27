Corona restrictions Cities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area open up children’s activities to a limited extent – “Restrictions have been disproportionate”

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group announced the extension of the restrictions on Wednesday.

The metropolitan area interest rate restrictions will continue mainly until the end of February. The opening of children’s hobbies will be carried out to a limited extent, informed the metropolitan area corona coordination group on Wednesday at its press conference.

The decision is somewhat against the government’s line, as the government recently announced that children’s hobbies should not be opened up.

According to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group, it is possible to open up hobbies for children and young people in a limited and controlled way. From February, guided activities can be carried out in the premises managed by Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa in accordance with special safety instructions. However, no matches or shows will be organized, said the mayor of Espoo Jukka Mäkelä.

“Hobby activities must be well-established, so the premises will not be opened for free activities,” Mäkelä said.

The sizes of the hobby group must be dimensioned so that the safety distances are maintained. In addition, hobbies must have a mask compulsion. The use of dressing and shower facilities is restricted and adults are not allowed indoors.

“The restrictions have been disproportionate and have targeted children and young people too much,” Mäkelä said.

Decision justified by the negative consequences of the closure of hobbies for children and young people.

At worst, the health consequences of restricting hobbies will not be visible for years to come, the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori said.

“The low mobility of young people is already a problem and has worsened during the corona,” Vapaavuori said.

Government told me last week about new travel restrictions. A new three-tier model in the fight against the pandemic was announced on Monday. At the same time, an indication was given of possible new restaurant restrictions or measures restricting movement.

Despite earnest hopes, the government did not promise this week open up children’s hobbies even partially.

The news is updated.