Corona restrictions Avi lifts restrictions on Uusimaa – Gyms and swimming pools open next week

The decision of the Regional Government of Southern Finland to ease the restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, February 1.

Southern Finland the regional government authority (avi) reports on easing interest rate restrictions in the metropolitan area.

The decision is in line with the recommendations of the Uusimaa Regional Corona Coordination Group. The Regional State Administrative Agency annuls the decision obliging the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District to completely close the facilities used for sports, hobbies and recreational activities.

The news is being updated.