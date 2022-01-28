Saturday, January 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Corona restrictions Avi lifts restrictions on Uusimaa – Gyms and swimming pools open next week

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

City|Interest rate restrictions

The decision of the Regional Government of Southern Finland to ease the restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, February 1.

Southern Finland the regional government authority (avi) reports on easing interest rate restrictions in the metropolitan area.

The decision is in line with the recommendations of the Uusimaa Regional Corona Coordination Group. The Regional State Administrative Agency annuls the decision obliging the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District to completely close the facilities used for sports, hobbies and recreational activities.

The news is being updated.

#Corona #restrictions #Avi #lifts #restrictions #Uusimaa #Gyms #swimming #pools #open #week

See also  Hockey Nokia's arena opens on Friday, but its stand still doesn't work: "Unfortunately, bouncing and standing still is forbidden"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Adif technicians will meet with residents of Torrecilla and Campillo to study the water passages of the Corridor tracks in Lorca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.