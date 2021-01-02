Studies in Great Britain are investigating whether artificially produced antibodies against the coronavirus are effective. However, this variant is not intended to be a replacement for the corona vaccine.

Munich / London – What to do if you oppose that Coronavirus want to be vaccinated, but it wasn’t your turn and you might be up to date with the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 infected?

Coronavirus pandemic: British researchers test antibodies against Covid-19

In two British studies the possible use of antibodies against Covid-19 tested. To classify: Antibodies are protein molecules that the body produces to fight infections.

A team led by virologist Dr. Catherine Houlihan from University College London administered in the study of AstraZeneca manufactured antibody, Participants are likely to have recently contracted the virus.

Coronavirus pandemic: “Protection against the development of Covid-19”

“We know that this combination of antibodies can neutralize the virus, so we hope that giving this treatment by injection will provide immediate protection against the development of Covid-19 in people exposed to the virus – if it were too late to offer a vaccine, “Houlihan said in a press release.

In another study, according to the news portal Business Insider Focus on people who do the Corona vaccine for example because of an immunodeficiency.

Head of Studies Dr. Nicky Longley said, “We’re looking for people who are older or who are in long-term care and who have conditions like cancer and have HIV. We want to assure everyone for whom a vaccine does not work that we can offer an alternative that protects just as well. “

Coronavirus pandemic: Antibodies are said to be significantly more expensive than vaccines

But the antibody protect therefore probably not as long as Vaccines against corona and should therefore not be seen as a substitute, but as a supplement. And: an antibody dose costs loud Business Insider around 1023 euros. The vaccine on the other hand, is significantly cheaper, says the report. (pm)