D.ennis Gräf and Martin Hennig took a very close look. They viewed 42 issues of “ZDF Spezial” and 51 of “ARD Extra”, which were broadcast between mid-March and mid-May and only had one topic: the corona crisis. The judgment of the cultural scientists from the University of Passau is already expressed in the title of their work, which caused quite a stir and met with widespread rejection from those affected: “The narrowing of the world. On the media construction of Germany under Covid-19 based on the formats ARD Extra – The Corona situation and ZDF special“.

Michael Hanfeld Responsible editor for features online and “media”.

Gräf and Hennig look at the matter from what they write, “media and cultural semiotic perspective”. In other words: They see the programs as “complete models of the world that have implicit rules, values ​​and ideologies” and analyze them in words and pictures. They fall in close reading a whole range of means that one might not notice when watching television on a daily basis: permanent crisis rhetoric, redundant images in continuous repetition, image sequences that are reminiscent of disaster films, dramatic music and exercises in self-reference.