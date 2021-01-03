new Delhi: There is news of relief in the national capital Delhi on the figures of Corona. Less than 500 new cases of corona corona have been reported for the second consecutive day in the new year. According to the data released by the Health Department of Delhi Government, 424 new cases of corona have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of corona cases in Delhi has increased to 6,26,872.

At the same time, the recovery rate of corona in the capital has reached 97.5 percent for the first time, which is at an all-time high. In the last 24 hours, 708 patients have been cured of corona and the total number of patients cured from corona has increased to 6,11,243.

With this, the infection rate of corona has reached 0.62 percent, which is the lowest level till now. The rate of current active patients of Corona in Delhi is 0.8 per cent, which is the lowest level of active patients so far. The current number of active patients is 5,044, which is the lowest number of active patients in Delhi after May 11. On May 11, Corona had 5,031 active patients.

In Delhi, 14 people have died from Corona in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people who died of infection has increased to 10,585. Corona’s death rate in Delhi is 1.69 percent. At the same time, the number of patients living in home isolation is 2,600. In the past 24 hours, there have been 68,759 tests of corona, of which RT-PCR test is 39,217 and rapid antigen test is 29,542. The total test score in Delhi has reached 88,76,518. At the same time, there are 3,623 containment zones of Corona.

